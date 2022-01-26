Republic Day 2022: ITBP Jawans Unfurls The National Flag At 15,000 Feet In Ladakh

NEW DELHI: At the time when the nation is busy celebrating the 73rd Republic Day in different parts of the country, the jawans of ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) has unfurled the tricolor Nation flag at 15,000 feet in Ladakh borders.



The ITBP Jawans also known as Himveers celebrates Republic Day and unfurled the Indian flag at the snowy border area where the temperature is minus 40 degree Celsius.

In commemorating the Republic Day of the country the ITBP forced also posted photos and videos on social media platforms which are receiving much love from the netizens.

In the videos shared on the internet, the Jawans were seen unfurling the Indian flag bravely in between the snowy mountainous region of Ladakh. They were seen in different heights on the Himalayan peaks where are deployed for guarding the India and China border.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police forces were also heard saying 'Vande Matram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai in a loud strong voice. Netizens have been reacting proudly to the video giving various feedback and wishing the soldiers on the Ladakh border. The video is winning hearts as the Jawans were celebrating Republic Day in such a cold weather condition.

Apart from the Republic Day celebration in Ladakh, the ITBP armies were seen singing National Anthem and saluting the National flag in the area which is 16,000 feet in Himachal Pradesh.

The 73rd Republic Day is also celebrated by the ITBP soldiers in the Kumaon district of Uttarakhand at 12,000 feet in subzero weather conditions.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police forces have set an example of patriotism, heroism and loyalty for the nation. They are serving the country in the most unforgiving and challenging terrain of Ladakh where it is very difficult to fight with the weather.

The ITBP is known for its highly specialized mountain force where the troops and officers are specially trained mountaineers and skiers. They guard the 3,400-kilometer frontier area between Karakoram Pass of Ladakh and Jachep La area of Arunachal Pradesh.

