Self-paid RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers from United Kingdom

NEW DELHI: Passengers travelling from the United Kingdom to India from January 8 to 31 will now be subjected to mandatory self-paid RT-PCR test at the airport, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Flight services between the two countries were suspended on December 22 in the wake of a more infectious coronavirus strain found in UK's population. According to the standard operating procedure issued by the health ministry, those travelling between January 8 and 31, would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned. Passengers will also have to submit self-declaration form on the online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in, at least 72 hours before the travel. (IANS)



