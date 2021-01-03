 Top
Self-paid RT-PCR test mandatory for flyers from United Kingdom

Passengers travelling from the United Kingdom to India from January 8 to 31 will now be subjected to mandatory self-paid RT-PCR test at the airport, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  3 Jan 2021 7:39 AM GMT

NEW DELHI: Passengers travelling from the United Kingdom to India from January 8 to 31 will now be subjected to mandatory self-paid RT-PCR test at the airport, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Flight services between the two countries were suspended on December 22 in the wake of a more infectious coronavirus strain found in UK's population. According to the standard operating procedure issued by the health ministry, those travelling between January 8 and 31, would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned. Passengers will also have to submit self-declaration form on the online portal, www.newdelhiairport.in, at least 72 hours before the travel. (IANS)

