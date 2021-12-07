SKM To Hold Meeting On December 8 To Take Decision On Farmer's Protest

New Delhi: The farmer's leaders have decided to hold a meeting on Wednesday at 2 PM at the Singhu Border to take the final decision about the farmers' protest.

This meeting will be conducted by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers union.

There is a possibility that the farmer leaders could decide to end their protest against the centre's three farm laws which was repealed by the Modi Government. On Tuesday, the farmer's union had called a meeting of its top leaders at the Singhu border to take a call on the Centre's draft proposal.

However, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait could not attend the meeting on Tuesday as he was attending another event in Uttarakhand. He will attend the crucial meeting tomorrow, on 8 December.

He stated that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) decision will be final and will be followed by all including the Bharatiya Kisan Morcha (BKM).

According to sources, the SKM is inclined towards putting an end to this agitation which has been going on for more than a year now. The farmer's protest began on November 25 last year.

When asked about the meeting between farmers leaders and the government, he refused to comment. But he added that whatever needs to be decided, will be decided in tomorrow's crucial meeting.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the repeal of the three farm laws and the bill got repealed by both the houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session.

However, the Government did not allow a discussion on this topic as a result of which the Opposition was outraged. A wave of protests erupted in Parliament regarding this issue.

