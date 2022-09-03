'Social Media Addict' Uploads Photos of Wife Taking Bath to "Gain Followers"; Case Registered

NEW DELHI: An Indian man has been arrested for an act that might leave even the most ardent 'Only Fans' follower in a bewildered daze.



Sandeep hailing from New Delhi's Uttam Nagar, during a video call with his wife, recorded her while she was taking a bath and later uploaded the explicit pictures on Facebook. The duo has been married for over 3 years.

Despite the woman's repeated pleas to take the pictures down, the man, who is a circus employee, refused to do so.

Eventually, she approached the police station and the man's Facebook account was deleted and a case registered under provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, section 67.

The complainant has alleged that her husband was a "social media addict" and would often talk to her via video calls. The wife reportedly told police that she was unaware of being recorded while taking her bath and was "shocked" to see the pictures on Facebook.

She further claimed that he uploaded the pictures as he "wanted to increase his social media following."

After the pictures were uploaded, the woman alleged, she kept getting calls from different unknown numbers.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Ranvijay Singh said a case was registered in Jasrana under Firozabad district based on the wife's complaint and the couple would be summoned to the police station for recording statements.

Singh told media "appropriate actions" would be taken after recording statements of the duo.

