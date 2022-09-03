Indian Man Racially Abused in Poland; Watch Viral Video Here

NEW DELHI: At a time when racial attacks against Indians living abroad seem to have become the norm, another shocking video has surfaced that is sure to break your heart.



The undated video, shot by a man with a thick American accent, shows him hounding, insulting, and degrading an Indian man who seemed to be minding his own business outside the Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre in Poland's capital city Warsaw.

"Why are you in Poland? In America, there are too many of you guys. Do you think you can invade Poland? Why don't you return to your own country?", the abuser can be heard saying in the 4-minute long video.

At this point, the Indian man asks the American to leave him alone. However, he does not relent and continues asking the Indian racially-charged questions.

"Europeans want to know why you think you have the right to invade our country. Why are your people invading our homelands?," he asks, as he follows the Indian man around.

Insulting the Indian man as an "invader", the American adds: "You should apologize to Europe. You should apologize for your people."



With this rhetoric, the man seems to be invoking the 'Great Replacement Theory', a white nationalist conspiracy theory disseminated by French author Renaud Camus.

Although the cause for this unpleasant confrontation is not known, the use of such language is uncalled for, said netizens, condemning the American man.

The identities of the two persons are being ascertained.

This incident has come to the fore days after videos of four Indian-American women being racially abused by a Mexican-American woman in Texas, US, created a storm on social media.

She was later arrested and charged with assault, bodily injury and terroristic threats and is being held on a total bond amount of $10,000.

