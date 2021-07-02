Sonic Boom Sound Shocks Bengalureans, Leaves Citizens React To Another Mystery

Bengaluru: Many Bengalureans claimed to have heard a huge sound on Friday afternoon in what is the third such incident in three years.

While the last one in May 2020 was confirmed to be a sonic boom by the Defence Department, the mystery remains as to what caused this loud sound.

However, "IAF denies any flying activity or any known action from their side to have caused any loud sound reportedly heard in Bengaluru. None of the IAF bases or Units including ASTE (Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment) was flying at that time," said a Defence spokesperson in Bengaluru.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said it could not comment on what caused the sound.

"Regular sorties of fighters and trainers take place from HAL airport. Today was no different. HAL can't comment on the loud noise reportedly heard today in Bengaluru," said HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar.

What causes a sonic boom

A sonic boom is a massive blast-like sound. It happens due to shock waves created by anything that travels through the air quicker than the sound speed. Sonic booms create an enormous amount of sound energy.

Any object that passes through the air, creates pressure waves in front of and behind it. For example, a boat moving through water? The bow waves (front) and stern waves (back) are alike to the hidden pressure waves created by an object as it moves through the air.

Netizens React on Twitter

