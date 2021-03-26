Ten Dead After Fire Broke Out at Mumbai Hospital; CM Thackeray apologises to Families of Deceased

MUMBAI: At least ten people died following a massive fire that broke out at Bhandup's Dreams Mall in Mumbai that has a hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.



As per reports, the patients have been evacuated as the smoke spread into Sunrise Hospital, a Covid-19 hospital on the third floor of the Mall. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the Hospital.

Reportedly, more that 70 Covid patients were admitted in the hospital and some of them were under ventilators. Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said in the morning that at least 70 patients, including those infected with Covid-19, have been shifted to another hospital.

Earlier as per a statement issued by the hospital it claimed that no casualities have been reported but later it was found that some patients were missing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday promised action against those found responsible for negligence behind the fire incident at the hospital where Covid-19 patients were being treated. He apologised to the families of the deceased and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the next kin of each deceased.





भांडुप येथील ड्रीम मॉलमध्ये लागलेल्या आगीमुळे सनराईज रुग्णालयातील रुग्णांच्या झालेल्या मृत्यूंची मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी गंभीर दखल घेत प्रत्यक्ष घटनास्थळी जाऊन त्यांनी पाहणीही केली. मृतांच्या वारसांना प्रत्येकी ५ लाखांची मदत जाहीर करण्यात आली आहे. pic.twitter.com/zWwioeEWVe — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 26, 2021

"I ask for forgiveness from the families of those who died," CM Thackeray said while speaking to reporters Friday afternoon after visiting the spot of the incident.

The incident comes at a time when Maharashtra is yet again witnessed an upsurge in Covid cases. On Thursday, the city logged 5,504 new infections to post a new high. Maharashtra also recorded its biggest single-day surge in infections with 35,952 fresh cases and 111 death on Thursday, said reports.

As informed by Thackeray, the hospital was a temporary coronavirus treatment facility.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also condoled the deaths on Twitter.





Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Mumbai. I pray that the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2021

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hit out at the Maharashtra government over the incident and demanded an immediate inquiry. "The Maha-Vikas Aghadi government must own it up and take responsibility now," Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the state assembly and former chief minister, tweeted.





How many more deaths does this MVA government need to take safety precautions at all such hospitals and COVID centres.

We demand strict action against everyone responsible for not carrying out the safety audit.

MVA Government must own it up and take responsibility now. https://t.co/9oBc7jxJKP pic.twitter.com/TaD5XP5XSk — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 26, 2021

