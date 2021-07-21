TikTok Likely to Make Comeback as 'TickTok' after Facing Ban in India

According to a new trademark registration submitted by ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok , the popular short video app TikTok might re-enter India as TickTock less than a year after its prohibition.

According to a new trademark registration submitted by ByteDance,the parent company of TikTok , the popular short video app TikTok is likely to make a comeback in India as TickTock less than a year after the use of the application had been prohibited by the Indian Government. TikTok's parent firm, ByteDance, registered a trademark for TickTock with the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and TradeMarks earlier this month, according to the Twitter handle of tipster Mukul Sharma. According to the article, the trademark registration was filed on July 6, and the service description is "hosting multimedia entertainment content, hosting of multimedia and interactive applications."

As of yet, there has been no formal comment from the firm. However, according to an online article, a ByteDance insider stated that the firm is eager to relaunch its presence in India following the implementation of new IT laws. Since TikTok's demise, numerous digital giants, including Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, have launched their own short-form video services like Reels, Shorts, and Spotlight.

The rebranded Indian version of PUGB Mobile, dubbed "Battlegrounds Mobile India," was formally released on July 2 by South Korean business Krafton. PUBG was banned in the nation last year due to poor relations with China, where the authorities blocked applications developed in China.

Krafton, on the other hand, has stated that the business has terminated ties with China-based Tencent for the reintroduction of Battleground in India. If TikTok returns to the nation, it will have to work past the security concerns that led to its suspension last year.

TikTok is still popular across the world, despite its ban in India. It has lately been downloaded over three billion times worldwide.





Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)/PUBG Mobile India Update: Download, Redeem Code Available

Also Watch











