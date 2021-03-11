TMC alleges conspiracy over 'attack' on Mamata; BJP calls it 'drama' demands probe

KOLKATA: Soon after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee filed her nominations from Nandigram constituency, she was severely injured outside a temple in Nandigram where she had stopped to offer prayers. She was rushed to the state-run SSKM hospital. Banerjee alleged that she was attacked by a group of four or five men outside a temple in Nandigram.



As per reports, a case has been registered in this regard, following a complaint lodged by the Trinamool Congress TMC leader Sheikh Sufian. A memorandum has also been submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI), where the TMC party alleged a conspiracy against the CM. The party in the memorandum further questioned the decision of the removal of the Director General of Police DGP following which the incident took place.

Asserting that despite Banerjee being a Z plus protectee, she is threatened. The party further stated that it is the responsibility of the EC to protect the CM as after elections are announced the law and order of the State becomes the responsibility of the ECI. The party further alleged it as "a deep rooted conspiracy to take the life of the Chairperson (Banerjee)" and demanded an investigation.

Reportedly, the Election Commission has sought a report from West Bengal Chief Secretary Allapan Bandyopadhyay, its general observer Ajay Naik and special police observer Vivek Dubey on the incident by 5 pm Friday.

As per medical tests, Banerjee was detected with severe bone injuries in her ankle and foot, and has sustained injuries in shoulder, neck and forearm.

Meanwhile, sharing an image of Banerjee in a hospital bed with her leg in a cast after she was allegedly attacked in Nandigram, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee warned BJP to brace itself for the upcoming Assembly polls.

While the TMC chief and party alleged a conspiracy, the BJP on the other hand has termed it as "tactics to gain sympathy." Moreover, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has demanded a CBI probe into the incident while also calling it 'drama'.

