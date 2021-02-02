 Top
Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 02 February - Check here

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2 Feb 2021 12:20 PM GMT

STHREE-SAKTHI LOTTERY NO.SS-246th DRAW held on:- 02/02/2021

1st Prize Rs :7500000/- ST 361776 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)


Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

SN 361776, SO 361776, SP 361776, SR 361776, SS 361776, SU 361776, SV 361776, SW 361776, SX 361776, SY 361776, SZ 361776

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

ST 330754 (PAYYANUR)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

3rd Prize-Rs :5000/-

0188, 0206, 0276, 0593, 1434, 1720, 3260, 3299, 4143, 4151, 4477, 5213, 5366, 5707, 6700, 7048, 7686, 9293

4th Prize-Rs :2000/-

1112, 2065, 2375, 2583, 4990, 5834, 6291, 7024, 7734, 9114

5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0393, 0434, 0951, 0999, 1378, 2090, 2204, 2243, 3181, 3626, 4070, 4290, 5176, 7420, 7674, 8449, 8863, 9847

6th Prize-Rs :500/-

0346, 0370, 0630, 0668, 0899, 0921, 1268, 1305, 1679, 1844, 1887, 2029, 2146, 2223, 2940, 3312, 3360, 3567, 4254, 4334, 4521, 4654, 5032, 5059, 5102, 5779, 6487, 6560, 7328, 7341, 7410, 7810, 7845, 7936, 7971, 8169, 8250, 8262, 8409, 8441, 8505, 8547, 8551, 8709, 9595, 9656, 9870, 9900

7th Prize-Rs :200/-

0252, 0272, 0538, 0575, 0763, 1114, 1236, 2044, 2083, 3200, 3206, 3388, 3551, 3635, 4375, 4653, 4758, 4948, 5124, 5181, 5386, 5457, 5565, 5967, 6173, 6352, 6888, 6899, 6971, 6997, 7081, 7250, 7315, 7538, 7606, 7661, 7806, 7875, 8330, 8822, 9461, 9659, 9879, 9938, 9971

8th Prize-Rs :100/-

0048, 0120, 0145, 0172, 0259, 0264, 0583, 0665, 0673, 0704, 0750, 0778, 0879, 0922, 0952, 1065, 1124, 1130, 1194, 1541, 1558, 1619, 1653, 1673, 1685, 1703, 1962, 2094, 2109, 2192, 2251, 2318, 2344, 2428, 2500, 2512, 2560, 2620, 2776, 2933, 3310, 3311, 3334, 3339, 3359, 3379, 3385, 3417, 3539, 3600, 3628, 3642, 3744, 3753, 3763, 3864, 3881, 4019, 4120, 4174, 4203, 4373, 4430, 4455, 4583, 4707, 5093, 5109, 5140, 5336, 5481, 5561, 5598, 5858, 5860, 6010, 6050, 6057, 6079, 6243, 6305, 6473, 6538, 6638, 6712, 6715, 6757, 6841, 6870, 6958, 7065, 7127, 7291, 7569, 7623, 7644, 7664, 7769, 7811, 7852, 7856, 8088, 8098, 8232, 8481, 8611, 8674, 8690, 8764, 8838, 8847, 8853, 9072, 9579, 9618, 9701, 9753, 9863, 9904, 9924


The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Click here for the official notification


Sentinel Digital Desk
