Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 02 February - Check here

STHREE-SAKTHI LOTTERY NO.SS-246th DRAW held on:- 02/02/2021
1st Prize Rs :7500000/- ST 361776 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-
SN 361776, SO 361776, SP 361776, SR 361776, SS 361776, SU 361776, SV 361776, SW 361776, SX 361776, SY 361776, SZ 361776
2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-
ST 330754 (PAYYANUR)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
3rd Prize-Rs :5000/-
0188, 0206, 0276, 0593, 1434, 1720, 3260, 3299, 4143, 4151, 4477, 5213, 5366, 5707, 6700, 7048, 7686, 9293
4th Prize-Rs :2000/-
1112, 2065, 2375, 2583, 4990, 5834, 6291, 7024, 7734, 9114
5th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0393, 0434, 0951, 0999, 1378, 2090, 2204, 2243, 3181, 3626, 4070, 4290, 5176, 7420, 7674, 8449, 8863, 9847
6th Prize-Rs :500/-
0346, 0370, 0630, 0668, 0899, 0921, 1268, 1305, 1679, 1844, 1887, 2029, 2146, 2223, 2940, 3312, 3360, 3567, 4254, 4334, 4521, 4654, 5032, 5059, 5102, 5779, 6487, 6560, 7328, 7341, 7410, 7810, 7845, 7936, 7971, 8169, 8250, 8262, 8409, 8441, 8505, 8547, 8551, 8709, 9595, 9656, 9870, 9900
7th Prize-Rs :200/-
0252, 0272, 0538, 0575, 0763, 1114, 1236, 2044, 2083, 3200, 3206, 3388, 3551, 3635, 4375, 4653, 4758, 4948, 5124, 5181, 5386, 5457, 5565, 5967, 6173, 6352, 6888, 6899, 6971, 6997, 7081, 7250, 7315, 7538, 7606, 7661, 7806, 7875, 8330, 8822, 9461, 9659, 9879, 9938, 9971
8th Prize-Rs :100/-
0048, 0120, 0145, 0172, 0259, 0264, 0583, 0665, 0673, 0704, 0750, 0778, 0879, 0922, 0952, 1065, 1124, 1130, 1194, 1541, 1558, 1619, 1653, 1673, 1685, 1703, 1962, 2094, 2109, 2192, 2251, 2318, 2344, 2428, 2500, 2512, 2560, 2620, 2776, 2933, 3310, 3311, 3334, 3339, 3359, 3379, 3385, 3417, 3539, 3600, 3628, 3642, 3744, 3753, 3763, 3864, 3881, 4019, 4120, 4174, 4203, 4373, 4430, 4455, 4583, 4707, 5093, 5109, 5140, 5336, 5481, 5561, 5598, 5858, 5860, 6010, 6050, 6057, 6079, 6243, 6305, 6473, 6538, 6638, 6712, 6715, 6757, 6841, 6870, 6958, 7065, 7127, 7291, 7569, 7623, 7644, 7664, 7769, 7811, 7852, 7856, 8088, 8098, 8232, 8481, 8611, 8674, 8690, 8764, 8838, 8847, 8853, 9072, 9579, 9618, 9701, 9753, 9863, 9904, 9924
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.