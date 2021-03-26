Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 26 March - Check here

NIRMAL LOTTERY NO.NR-217th DRAW held on:- 26/03/2021

1st Prize Rs :7000000/- NT 234829 (THRISSUR)

Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-

NN 234829, NO 234829, NP 234829, NR 234829, NS 234829, NU 234829, NV 234829, NW 234829, NX 234829, NY 234829, NZ 234829

2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-

NS 753441 (ADOOR)

3rd Prize Rs :100000/-

NN 620455 (PALAKKAD), NO 408977 (KOTTAYAM), NP 764999 (ATTINGAL), NR 487408 (MOOVATTUPUZHA), NS 786707 (THIRUR), NT 233287 (THRISSUR), NU 452136 (KAYAMKULAM), NV 319111, (KATTAPPANA), NW, 666701, (MOOVATTUPUZHA), NX, 138281, (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), NY, 296548, (VADAKARA), NZ, 467624, (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize-Rs :5000/-

0461, 0905, 1708, 2362, 2368, 2418, 2542, 2995, 3000, 3272, 5829, 5951, 6085, 7902, 8008, 8405, 8649, 9946

5th Prize-Rs :1000/-

0183, 0368, 0664, 0836, 0856, 1721, 2088, 2216, 2295, 2610, 2887, 3121, 3151, 3191, 3208, 3338, 3369, 3672, 3691, 3807, 3979, 4717, 5121, 5530, 5969, 6651, 6890, 7012, 7028, 7420, 7537, 7576, 7928, 8766, 9192, 9539

6th Prize-Rs :500/-

0319, 0591, 0674, 0809, 0913, 1057, 1206, 1327, 1496, 1655, 1734, 1770, 1903, 2155, 2236, 2519, 2551, 2716, 2825, 2955, 3028, 3096, 3219, 3403, 3473, 3492, 3495, 3536, 3640, 4002, 4065, 4094, 4294, 4390, 4416, 4619, 4649, 4759, 5219, 5232, 5446, 5594, 5618, 5990, 6134, 6277, 6341, 6387, 6427, 6510, 6628, 6636, 6933, 6938, 6998, 7113, 7262, 7609, 7765, 7800, 7826, 8212, 8229, 8299, 8339, 8345, 8382, 8393, 8485, 8570, 8653, 8889, 8897, 9217, 9267, 9310, 9561, 9667, 9779

7th Prize-Rs :100/-

0050, 0105, 0292, 0350, 0376, 0528, 0551, 0562, 0676, 0690, 0911, 0964, 1001, 1136, 1158, 1372, 1494, 1664, 1748, 1919, 1988, 1991, 2170, 2316, 2379, 2574, 2577, 2686, 2689, 2752, 2965, 2972, 3154, 3203, 3292, 3327, 3388, 3549, 3783, 3959, 3990, 4014, 4020, 4097, 4158, 4355, 4367, 4464, 4583, 4699, 4719, 4742, 4916, 5179, 5380, 5479, 5549, 5561, 5588, 5723, 5734, 5961, 6159, 6164, 6209, 6266, 6300, 6453, 6523, 6615, 6616, 6633, 6800, 6886, 7041, 7211, 7219, 7351, 7368, 7442, 7463, 7466, 7562, 7689, 7718, 7766, 7824, 7849, 7986, 7994, 8024, 8110, 8124, 8211, 8247, 8370, 8371, 8379, 8408, 8415, 8520, 8630, 8693, 8803, 8841, 8895, 8900, 8930, 9101, 9155, 9157, 9328, 9365, 9443, 9576, 9586, 9619, 9690, 9714, 9731, 9802, 9962

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Please check the official notification below



