Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 26 March - Check here

NIRMAL LOTTERY NO.NR-217th DRAW held on:- 26/03/2021
1st Prize Rs :7000000/- NT 234829 (THRISSUR)
Cons Prize-Rs :8000/-
NN 234829, NO 234829, NP 234829, NR 234829, NS 234829, NU 234829, NV 234829, NW 234829, NX 234829, NY 234829, NZ 234829
2nd Prize Rs :1000000/-
NS 753441 (ADOOR)
3rd Prize Rs :100000/-
NN 620455 (PALAKKAD), NO 408977 (KOTTAYAM), NP 764999 (ATTINGAL), NR 487408 (MOOVATTUPUZHA), NS 786707 (THIRUR), NT 233287 (THRISSUR), NU 452136 (KAYAMKULAM), NV 319111, (KATTAPPANA), NW, 666701, (MOOVATTUPUZHA), NX, 138281, (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM), NY, 296548, (VADAKARA), NZ, 467624, (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS
4th Prize-Rs :5000/-
0461, 0905, 1708, 2362, 2368, 2418, 2542, 2995, 3000, 3272, 5829, 5951, 6085, 7902, 8008, 8405, 8649, 9946
5th Prize-Rs :1000/-
0183, 0368, 0664, 0836, 0856, 1721, 2088, 2216, 2295, 2610, 2887, 3121, 3151, 3191, 3208, 3338, 3369, 3672, 3691, 3807, 3979, 4717, 5121, 5530, 5969, 6651, 6890, 7012, 7028, 7420, 7537, 7576, 7928, 8766, 9192, 9539
6th Prize-Rs :500/-
0319, 0591, 0674, 0809, 0913, 1057, 1206, 1327, 1496, 1655, 1734, 1770, 1903, 2155, 2236, 2519, 2551, 2716, 2825, 2955, 3028, 3096, 3219, 3403, 3473, 3492, 3495, 3536, 3640, 4002, 4065, 4094, 4294, 4390, 4416, 4619, 4649, 4759, 5219, 5232, 5446, 5594, 5618, 5990, 6134, 6277, 6341, 6387, 6427, 6510, 6628, 6636, 6933, 6938, 6998, 7113, 7262, 7609, 7765, 7800, 7826, 8212, 8229, 8299, 8339, 8345, 8382, 8393, 8485, 8570, 8653, 8889, 8897, 9217, 9267, 9310, 9561, 9667, 9779
7th Prize-Rs :100/-
0050, 0105, 0292, 0350, 0376, 0528, 0551, 0562, 0676, 0690, 0911, 0964, 1001, 1136, 1158, 1372, 1494, 1664, 1748, 1919, 1988, 1991, 2170, 2316, 2379, 2574, 2577, 2686, 2689, 2752, 2965, 2972, 3154, 3203, 3292, 3327, 3388, 3549, 3783, 3959, 3990, 4014, 4020, 4097, 4158, 4355, 4367, 4464, 4583, 4699, 4719, 4742, 4916, 5179, 5380, 5479, 5549, 5561, 5588, 5723, 5734, 5961, 6159, 6164, 6209, 6266, 6300, 6453, 6523, 6615, 6616, 6633, 6800, 6886, 7041, 7211, 7219, 7351, 7368, 7442, 7463, 7466, 7562, 7689, 7718, 7766, 7824, 7849, 7986, 7994, 8024, 8110, 8124, 8211, 8247, 8370, 8371, 8379, 8408, 8415, 8520, 8630, 8693, 8803, 8841, 8895, 8900, 8930, 9101, 9155, 9157, 9328, 9365, 9443, 9576, 9586, 9619, 9690, 9714, 9731, 9802, 9962
The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala. Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.
Please check the official notification below
