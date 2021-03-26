Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 26 March'21 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result Live Update

Sikkim Lottery Result Live Update: Sikkim state is one of 13 Indian states that are legally allowed to conduct lottery game & people are free to play sikkim lottery games online. Sikkim is one state where playing lotteries is legal. Sikkim lottery game is known as "Sikkim state lottery sambad". States where lotteries are legalised by respective governments are Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal. Apart from above states, there is a complete ban on playing or conducting lottery games. You can check sikkim lottery sambad result at official website - http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.

Missed, Check - Sikkim State Lottery Results Today - 25 March'21 - Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result Live Update

Today's Sikkim State Lottery Results - 26 March @ 6.00pm - Not Announced



Dear cherished, Sikkim state lottery evening result declared. Lottery prize for the Sikkim Lottery Sambad result has gone in favour of the lottery sequence number... Sikkim Lottery Sambad Prize & Money Lottery Number 1st Prize Rs 10000/-

2nd Prize Rs 5000/-

3rd Prize Rs 500/-

4th Prize Rs 300/-

5th Prize Rs 201/-



For Everyday, The Director, Sikkim State lotteries issues lottery tickets for every day of the week. Cost of the lottery ticket is Rs. 6.00.



Sikkim Lottery Sambad Result 6th Prize Ticket Winners





Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Game Live Schedule

The Sikkim state evening lottery game is played weekly, schedule is given below -

Lottery Days Draw Names First Prize Money Monday Evening Dear Respect ₹ 50 Lakh Tuesday Evening Dear Admire ₹ 50 Lakh Wednesday Evening Dear Cherished ₹ 50 Lakh Thursday Evening Dear Precious ₹ 50 Lakh Friday Evening Dear Treasure ₹ 50 Lakh Saturday Evening Dear Valuable ₹ 50 Lakh

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Result Prize Money

Sikkim lottery sambad results prize money is distributed like given below.

Sikkim Lottery Prize Prize Money 1st Prize Rs 10000/- 2nd Prize Rs 5000/- 3rd Prize Rs 500/- 4th Prize Rs 300/- 5th Prize Rs 201/- 6th Prize Rs 100/-

All sikkim lottery participants, please verify your lottery ticket sequence number with the lucky prize winning lottery numbers. You can also check sikkim lottery result online @ Official Website

Frequently Asked Questions Sikkim Lottery Sambad

FAQ: Is Sikkim State Lottery Sambad is Legal? Yes, Lottery Sambad is currently legal in some states of india. FAQ: How to check Sikkim Lottery Sambad Evening Result? Sikkim State Evening result is available in pdf format & link will be available on the official website as well at 6:30 PM Every Day. Here, we also publish the same result. FAQ: Who operates Lottery Sambad? The Lottery Sambad is Operated by State Governments of Sikkim & Nagaland. FAQ: How I can buy Sikkim state lottery ticket online ? Lottery tickets can be bought from a local agent. FAQ: Who can buy Sikkim lottery ? Anyone can buy & play sikkim state lottery game, but you should have valid state domicile certificate, which you must show once your lottery number win the prize.

Also Check: Nagaland State Lottery Results - 26 March'21 - Nagaland Lottery Sambad Morning, Evening Result Update

Also Check: Today's Kerala State Lottery Result Online - 26 March - Check here