Top 10 Bollywood Movies and Songs Bringing Out Sense of Patriotism and Pride

Cinema itself is a powerful medium of mass communication. We all know that it's a visual medium; it doesn't tell but it shows. Sometimes whatever you see, gets stuck into your memory and cannot be erased easily. The things you see are quite more powerful than the things you hear. Hence, movies or cinema highly influence the audience whether in a positive or a negative way.

Patriotism itself is very powerful and songs are a medium that can color the people with the spirit of patriotism. Songs are a beautiful combination of lyrics and rhythm. It's a connection between words and the emotions lying behind them.

The Bollywood industry has produced several blockbuster patriotic movies and songs that have never failed to give Goosebumps whenever we watch or hear them. Just imagine the moment when our national anthem starts at the beginning of a movie and each and everyone stands together to pay respect and honor to our country.

So, on this Republic Day, we present before you some of the amazing patriotic movies and songs that you can enjoy on this day with your family and friends and pay tribute to the great Indian leaders and bring love and respect for our country.

Some Patriotic Bollywood Movies:

1. Border: This movie is about the real-life battle of Longewella from the 1971 IndoPak war. This was one of J.P Dutta's finest creation acted by some of the legends that have touched everyone's heart.

Director: J.P Dutta

Released Date: June 13, 1997

Cast: Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Rakhee Gulzar, Pooja Bhatt.





2. The Legend of Bhagat Singh: Rajkumar Santoshi's fantastic retelling of the story of the young freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who willingly hanged themselves with respect and filled us with pride and emotion for our country.

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Released Date: June 7, 2002

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, Farida Jalal, D. Santosh





3. Rang De Basanti: The story of six young Indians who assist an English Woman to film a documentary on the freedom fighters from their past, and the events that lead them to relive the long-forgotten saga of freedom.

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Released date: January 26, 2006

Cast: Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth





4. Uri: The Surgical Strike: The film is based on the surgical strikes conducted in 2016 by the Indian Army, against militant launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). 35-50 terrorists were reportedly killed in the covert operation, in retaliation to the terrorist attack in Uri that killed 19 Indian soldiers.

Director: Aditya Dhar

Released Date: January 11, 2019

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina





5. The Ghazi Attack: India's first underwater war film tries to decode the mystery behind the sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

Director: Sankalp Reddy

Released Date: February 17, 2017

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni





6. Mangal Panday: The Rising: This is a film about the leader of the 1857 mutiny and his fight against British rule. This special also looks at the historical context of the 1857 revolt and the myths surrounding the man, Mangal Pandey.

Director: Ketan Mehta

Released Date: August 12, 2005

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Toby Stephens





7. Lagaan: The people of a small village in Victorian India stake their future on a game of cricket against their ruthless British rulers.

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Released Date: June 15, 2001

Cast: Aamir Khan, Raghuvir Yadav, Gracy Singh





8. Raazi: A Kashmiri woman named 'sehmat' agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. She does everything even crosses the limit in order to do her duty towards her country and the famous dialogue, "Watan Ke aage kuch nhy" was just amazing.

Director: Meghna Gulzar

Released Date: May 11, 2018

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajit Kapoor





Some patriotic songs that greatly inspires us:

1. Sandese aate hein:

Border (1997)

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Music: Anu Malik

Singers: Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam





2. I love my India:

Pardes (1997)

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Music: Nadeem-Shravan

Singers: Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, Aditya Narayan & Shankar Mahadevan





3. Rang De Basanti:

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Lyrics: Prasoon Joshi

Music: AR Rahman

Singers: Daler Mehndi, K. S. Chithra





4. Terri Mitti:

Kesari (2019)

Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir

Music: Arko

Singer: B Praak





5. Aye Watan Watan Mere Abaad Rahe Tu

Raazi (2018)

Lyrics: Gulzar

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan Loy

Singers: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan





6. Ye Jo Des Hai Tera

Swades (2004)

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Music: AR Rahman

Singer: AR Rahman





7. Challa:

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Lyrics: Kumaar

Music: Shashwat Sachdev

Singers: Romy, Vivek Hariharan, Shashwat Sachdev













