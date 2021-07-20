Top Lashkar commander among 2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

SRINAGAR: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was among the two terrorists killed during an encounter with the security forces at the Check Sadiq area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Monday.



Police said acting on a specific information generated by the Shopian police about the presence of terrorists at village Check-i-Sidique Khan area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army's 34 RR and 178 BN of the CRPF in the said area.

During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter.

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter," police said. (IANS)

Also Read: 'The Business with Terror' probes ISI's role as terror sponsor

Also Watch:

