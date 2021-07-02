Union Sports Minister Lauds Dutee Chand on Qualifying for Tokyo Olympics 2021 Among Others

NEW DELHI:

Sport fans around the world are getting ready to see their favourite athletes participate in the Olympics, the world's most prestigious athletic event.

This years Olympics is scheduled to begin on the 23rd of July till the 8th of August, 2021.

Winning the Olympics is one of the biggest honours you can bring to your country in the world of sports. As a result, it is paramount to stand in solidarity with and support the athletes who are preparing to compete for the glory of your country.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijuju went to Twitter to express his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the participants from various sports disciplines who have secured a berth in the forthcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics and are all ready to make India proud.





MP Jabir Qualifies in the 400 m Hurdles





MP Jabir, an Indian Navy star, has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 400m hurdles after clocking 49.78 seconds to win gold in the recently completed Inter-State Athletics Championships in Patiala, a Defence spokesperson said here on Thursday.

"Many congratulations to #MPJabir for qualifying for #Tokyo2020 in men's 400m hurdles through his world ranking (32)," twitted the Union Minister.









Annu Rani Qualifies in the Women's Javelin Throw





Annu Rani, an Indian women's javelin thrower, has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics through the alternate qualification route of World Rankings.



"The World Athletics just released it's rankings. I congratulate #AnnuRani for qualifying for #Tokyo2020. Annu qualifies in Women's Javelin Throw through her world ranking. Let's #Cheer4India," congratulated the Union Sports Minister.





Dutee Chand Qualifies in both the 100m and 200m Sprinting Events





Dutee Chand, India's top sprinter, is working hard to prepare for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics, practising for at least six to seven hours every day. Dutee qualified for the quadrennial event in both the 100m and 200m events on Wednesday using the World Rankings quota.

Maana Patel becomes the 1st Female Swimmer to Qualify





Maana Patel is the third Indian and the only female swimmer to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina are all set to represent India in Women's Doubles Tennis





After entries were officially confirmed on Thursday, Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina are all set to represent India in Women's Doubles Tennis at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Sania will become the first Indian female athlete to compete in four Olympics when she competes in Tokyo 2020, which begins on July 23, while Ankita Raina will make her debut in the showcase event.

It is also important to note that N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur inaugurated the Tokyo Olympics' "Cheer 4 India" campaign in Imphal on Monday.

Under the campaign, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh offered cash prizes to manipur athletes who win gold at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday. N. Biren Singh stated that the state government will reward gold medalists Rs. 1.2 crore, silver medalists Rs. 1 crore, and bronze medalists Rs. 75 lakhs in the Tokyo Olympics. Furthermore, Singh stated that the state will offer a monetary incentive of Rs. 25 lakh to each of the five athletes who will represent the country in the Tokyo Olympics.





