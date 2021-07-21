'Untoward spread of COVID, will take action' Says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Coming down hard on the Kerala government for relaxing COVID restrictions for Bakrid, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the government's affidavit has disclosed a "sorry state of affairs", and pointed out relaxation for even one day in an area having critical spread of infection was "wholly uncalled for".



A bench of Justices R.F. Nariman and B.R. Gavai said: "We may only indicate that this affidavit discloses a sorry state of affairs as has been stated herein above, and does not in any real manner safeguard the Right to Life and Health guaranteed to all the citizens of India under Article 21 of the Constitution of India."

The bench added it may also be pointed out that the "relaxation for one day to a category D (area having critical spread of infection) area was wholly uncalled for".

Citing the Kerala government's July 17 notification relaxing COVID curbs for Bakrid, the bench said: "We may also indicate that if as a result of the notification dated July 17, 2021, any untoward spread in the COVID-19 disease takes place, any member of the public may bring this to the notice of this court, after which this court will take necessary action against those who are responsible." The bench added pressure groups of all kinds, religious or otherwise, cannot in any manner, interfere with this most precious fundamental right of all the citizens of India. (IANS)

