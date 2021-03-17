 Top
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Latest News: This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Election 2021 Live Update: Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Manifesto, says Free Ration will be Provided at Doorstep

Sentinel Digital Desk

  17 March 2021 12:54 PM GMT

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Manifesto, says free ration will be provided at doorstep

This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

March 13

"The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," an EC official said.

March 12

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat.

Adhikari switched over from TMC to the BJP in December and is up against the chief minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.

March 11

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed after the alleged attack on her said: "I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully, I will be discharged in a couple of days.

"There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary".

"I will manage it. I will not waste any of my scheduled meetings," she promised.

March 11

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming elections in West Bengal, following the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party leaders said.

"The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released after Mamata Banerjee gets well and is back home. Although our manifesto is ready, there is no question of releasing it without her," a senior TMC leader said.

March 11

Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked on Wednesday evening by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, injuring her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck as she fell on the ground.

Meanwhile, senior district officials on Thursday morning visited the area in Nandigram where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.

March 9


The Trinamool Congress lost five more sitting MLAs as defections continued to rock West Bengal's ruling party ahead of the assembly polls.

After four-time MLA Sonali Guha, another four-time legislator, Jatu Lahiri, and former footballer Dipendu Biswas, a first-time MLA, also switched sides after their names did not feature in the TMC's candidate list released on March 5.

One more TMC MLA, Sital Sardar. also joined the saffron party later.

March 8

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at the Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at PM Modi's over the inclusion of his picture in Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Addressing a rally the Bengal chief minister said, "The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on Covid-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee said while addressing a rally here on the occasion of International Women's Day.

March 7

Tea garden workers are set to play a decisive role in many constituencies in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. Keeping this in mind, all the parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, are trying to lure them. Read more

March 7

Denied ticket by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA Sonali Guha likely to join BJP today.

It is to be mentioned that TMC has already declared their list of candidates in the run-up to the Bengal polls, which will begin from March 27.

Speaking to the media Guha said, "I have been asked by Mukulda to come to the Hastings office tomorrow at 1 pm and will join the BJP there".

March 7

Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of state party chief Kailash Vijayvargiya and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi.

He joined the party at Kolkata's famous Brigade ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to address an election rally.

March 6

West Bengal Congress releases the first list of candidates for 13 seats for the upcoming election.


SI.No.

No & Name of Constituency

Selected candidates

Phase of Poll

1

130

Patharpratima

Sukhdeb Bera

Second

2

131

Kakdwip

lndranil Raut

Second

3

206

Moyna

Manik Bhowmik

Second

4

214

Bhagabanpur

Shiu Maiti

First

5

218

Egra

Manas Kumar Karmahapatra

First

6

224

KharagpurSadar

Samir Roy

Second

7

226

Sabang

Chiranjib Bhowmik

Second

8

239

Balarampur

Uttam Banerjee

First

9

240

Baghmundl

Nepal Mahato

First

10

242

Purula

Partha Pratim Banerjee

First

11

252

Bankura

Ms.Radha Rani Benerjee

Second

12

255

Bishnupur

Debu Chatterjee

Second

13

256

Katulpur(SC)

Akshay Santra

Second

March 6

Trinamool Congress MP who said that he was feeling "suffocated" over "violence in the state" joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party's national president J P Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

On February 12, the former Union Minister for Railways was speaking during the debate on the Budget when he made the announcement of quitting TMC.

March 5

Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress on March 5 released the final list of candidates for the upcoming eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The party would contest 291 seats out of the total 294 while reserving the remaining three seats in Darjeeling for its allies.

AITC Candidates for WB Bidhan Sabha Elections 2021

AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

1

Mekliganj (SC)

Coochbehar

Paresh Chandra Adhikary

2

Mathabhanga (SC)

Coochbehar

Girindra Nath Barman

3

Coochbehar Uttar (SC)

Coochbehar

Binay Krishna Barman

4

Coochbehar Dakshin

Coochbehar

Avijit Dey Bhowmik (Hippy)

5

Sitalkuchi (SC)

Coochbehar

Partha Pratim Ray

6

Sitai (SC)

Coochbehar

Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia

7

Dinhata

Coochbehar

Udayan Guha

8

Natabari

Coochbehar

Rabindra Nath Ghosh

9

Tufanganj

Coochbehar

Pranab Kumar Dey (Manik)

10

Kumargram (ST)

Alipurduar

Leos Kujur

11

Kalchini (ST)

Alipurduar

Pasang Lama

12

Alipurduar

Alipurduar

Sourav Chakraborty

13

Falakata (SC)

Alipurduar

Subhash Ray

14

Madarihat (ST)

Alipurduar

Rajesh Lakra (Tiger)

15

Dhupguri (SC)

Jalpaiguri

Mitali Roy

16

Maynaguri (SC)

Jalpaiguri

Manoj Roy

17

Jalpaiguri (SC)

Jalpaiguri

Dr. Pradip Kumar Barma

18

Rajganj (SC)

Jalpaiguri

Khageswar Roy

19

Dabgram-Phulbari

Jalpaiguri

Goutam Deb

20

Mal (ST)

Jalpaiguri

Bulu Chik Baraik

21

Nagrakata (ST)

Jalpaiguri

Joseph Munda

22

Kalimpong

Kalimpong

**********


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

23

Darjeeling

Darjeeling

**********

24

Kurseong

Darjeeling

**********

25

Matigara-Naxalbari (SC)

Darjeeling

Captain Nalini Ranjan Ray

26

Siliguri

Darjeeling

Prof. Omprakash Mishra

27

Phansidewa (ST)

Darjeeling

Choton Kisku

28

Chopra

Uttar Dinajpur

Hamidul Rahaman

29

Islampur

Uttar Dinajpur

Abdul Karim Chowdhury

30

Goalpokhar

Uttar Dinajpur

Md. Ghulam Rabbani

31

Chakulia

Uttar Dinajpur

Minhajul Arfin Azad

32

Karandighi

Uttar Dinajpur

Goutam Pal

33

Hemtabad (SC)

Uttar Dinajpur

Satyajit Barman

34

Kaliaganj (SC)

Uttar Dinajpur

Tapan Deb Singha

35

Raiganj

Uttar Dinajpur

Kanaia Lal Agarwal

36

Itahar

Uttar Dinajpur

Mosaraf Hossain

37

Kushmandi (SC)

Dakshin Dinajpur

Rekha Roy

38

Kumarganj

Dakshin Dinajpur

Toraf Hossain Mandal

39

Balurghat

Dakshin Dinajpur

Sekhar Dasgupta

40

Tapan (ST)

Dakshin Dinajpur

Kalpana Kisku

41

Gangarampur (SC)

Dakshin Dinajpur

Goutam Das

42

Harirampur

Dakshin Dinajpur

Biplab Mitra

43

Habibpur (ST)

Malda

Sarala Murmu

44

Gazole (SC)

Malda

Basanti Barman

45

Chanchal

Malda

Nihar Ranjan Ghosh


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

46

Harishchandrapur

Malda

Tajmul Hossain

47

Malatipur

Malda

Abdur Rahim Boxi

48

Ratua

Malda

Samar Mukherjee

49

Manikchak

Malda

Sabitri Mitra

50

Maldaha (SC)

Malda

Ujjal Chowdhury

51

English Bazar

Malda

Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury

52

Mothabari

Malda

Sabina Yeasmin

53

Sujapur

Malda

Md Abdul Ghani

54

Baisnabnagar

Malda

Chandana Sarkar

55

Farakka

Murshidabad

Monirul Islam

56

Samserganj

Murshidabad

Amirul Islam

57

Suti

Murshidabad

Emani Biswas

58

Jangipur

Murshidabad

Jakir Hossain

59

Raghunathganj

Murshidabad

Akhruzzaman

60

Sagardighi

Murshidabad

Subrata Saha

61

Lalgola

Murshidabad

Mohammad Ali

62

Bhagawangola

Murshidabad

Idris Ali

63

Raninagar

Murshidabad

Soumik Hossain

64

Murshidabad

Murshidabad

Shaoni Singha Roy

65

Nabagram (SC)

Murshidabad

Kanai Chandra Mondal

66

Khargram (SC)

Murshidabad

Ashis Marjit

67

Burwan (SC)

Murshidabad

Jiban Krishna Saha

68

Kandi

Murshidabad

Apurba Sarkar (David)


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

69

Bharatpur

Murshidabad

Humayun Kabir

70

Rejinagar

Murshidabad

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury

71

Beldanga

Murshidabad

Hasanuzzaman Sk.

72

Baharampur

Murshidabad

Naru Gopal Mukherjee

73

Hariharpara

Murshidabad

Niamot Sheikh

74

Naoda

Murshidabad

Sahina Mamtaz Begum (Khan)

75

Domkal

Murshidabad

Jafikul Islam

76

Jalangi

Murshidabad

Abdur Razzak

77

Karimpur

Nadia

Bimalendu Sinha Roy

78

Tehatta

Nadia

Tapas Kumar Saha

79

Palashipara

Nadia

Manik Bhattacharya

80

Kaliganj

Nadia

Naseeruddin Ahamed (Lal)

81

Nakashipara

Nadia

Kallol Khan

82

Chapra

Nadia

Rukbanur Rahman

83

Krishnanagar Uttar

Nadia

Koushani Mukherjee (Actress)

84

Nabadwip

Nadia

Pundarikakshya Saha (Nanda)

85

Krishnanagar Dakshin

Nadia

Ujjal Biswas

86

Santipur

Nadia

Ajoy Dey

87

Ranaghat Uttar Paschim

Nadia

Sankar Singha

88

Krishnaganj (SC)

Nadia

Dr. Tapas Mandal

89

Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC)

Nadia

Samir Kumar Poddar

90

Ranaghat Dakshin (SC)

Nadia

Barnali Dey

91

Chakdaha

Nadia

Subhankar Singha (Jishu)


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

92

Kalyani (SC)

Nadia

Ramendra Nath Biswas

93

Haringhata (SC)

Nadia

Nilima Nag (Mallick)

94

Bagdah (SC)

North 24 Pgs

Paritosh Kumar Saha

95

Bangaon Uttar (SC)

North 24 Pgs

Shyamal Roy

96

Bangaon Dakshin (SC)

North 24 Pgs

Alo Rani Sarkar

97

Gaighata (SC)

North 24 Pgs

Narottam Biswas

98

Swarupnagar (SC)

North 24 Pgs

Bina Mandal

99

Baduria

North 24 Pgs

Quazi Abdur Rahim

100

Habra

North 24 Pgs

Jyoti Priya Mallick

101

Ashoknagar

North 24 Pgs

Dhiman Roy

102

Amdanga

North 24 Pgs

Mustaque Mortaza

103

Bijpur

North 24 Pgs

Subodh Adhikary

104

Naihati

North 24 Pgs

Partha Bhowmick

105

Bhatpara

North 24 Pgs

Jitendra Shaw

106

Jagatdal

North 24 Pgs

Somnath Shyam

107

Noapara

North 24 Pgs

Manju Basu

108

Barrackpore

North 24 Pgs

Raj Chakraborty (Film Director)

109

Khardaha

North 24 Pgs

Kajal Sinha

110

Dum Dum Uttar

North 24 Pgs

Chandrima Bhattacharya

111

Panihati

North 24 Pgs

Nirmal Ghosh

112

Kamarhati

North 24 Pgs

Madan Mitra

113

Baranagar

North 24 Pgs

Tapas Roy

114

Dum Dum

North 24 Pgs

Bratya Basu


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

115

Rajarhat Newtown

North 24 Pgs

Tapas Chatterjee

116

Bidhannagar

North 24 Pgs

Sujit Bose

117

Rajarhat Gopalpur

North 24 Pgs

Aditi Munshi

118

Madhyamgram

North 24 Pgs

Rathin Ghosh

119

Barasat

North 24 Pgs

Chiranjeet Chakrabarti

120

Deganga

North 24 Pgs

Rahima Mondal

121

Haroa

North 24 Pgs

Sk. Nurul Islam (Haji)

122

Minakhan (SC)

North 24 Pgs

Usha Rani Mondal

123

Sandeshkhali (ST)

North 24 Pgs

Sukumar Mahata

124

Basirhat Dakshin

North 24 Pgs

Dr. Saptarshi Banerjee

125

Basirhat Uttar

North 24 Pgs

Rafikul Islam Mondal

126

Hingalganj (SC)

North 24 Pgs

Debes Mondal

127

Gosaba (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Jayanta Naskar

128

Basanti (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Shyamal Mondal

129

Kultali (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Ganesh Chandra Mondal

130

Patharpratima

South 24 Pgs

Samir Kumar Jana

131

Kakdwip

South 24 Pgs

Manturam Pakhira

132

Sagar

South 24 Pgs

Bankim Chandra Hazra

133

Kulpi

South 24 Pgs

Jogaranjan Halder

134

Raidighi

South 24 Pgs

Alok Jaldata

135

Mandirbazar (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Jaydeb Halder

136

Jaynagar (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Biswanath Das

137

Baruipur Purba (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Bibhas Sardar


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

138

Canning Paschim (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Paresh Ram Das

139

Canning Purba

South 24 Pgs

Saokat Molla

140

Baruipur Paschim

South 24 Pgs

Biman Banerjee

141

Magrahat Purba (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Namita Saha

142

Magrahat Paschim

South 24 Pgs

Giasuddin Molla

143

Diamond Harbour

South 24 Pgs

Pannalal Halder

144

Falta

South 24 Pgs

Sankar Kumar Naskar

145

Satgachia

South 24 Pgs

Mohan Chandra Naskar

146

Bishnupur (SC)

South 24 Pgs

Dilip Mondal

147

Sonarpur Dakshin

South 24 Pgs

Lovely Moitra (Actress)

148

Bhangar

South 24 Pgs

Md. Rezaul Karim

149

Kasba

South 24 Pgs

Javed Ahmed Khan

150

Jadavpur

South 24 Pgs

Moloy Majumder

151

Sonarpur Uttar

South 24 Pgs

Firdousi Begum

152

Tollyganj

South 24 Pgs

Aroop Biswas

153

Behala Purba

South 24 Pgs

Ratna Chatterjee

154

Behala Paschim

South 24 Pgs

Dr. Partha Chatterjee

155

Maheshtala

South 24 Pgs

Dulal Chandra Das

156

Budge Budge

South 24 Pgs

Ashok Deb

157

Metiabruz

South 24 Pgs

Abdul Khaleque Molla

158

Kolkata Port

Kolkata

Firhad Hakim

159

Bhabanipur

Kolkata

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay

160

Rashbehari

Kolkata

Debasish Kumar


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

161

Ballygunge

Kolkata

Subrata Mukherjee

162

Chowrangee

Kolkata

Nayna Bandyopadhyay

163

Entally

Kolkata

Swarna Kamal Saha

164

Beleghata

Kolkata

Paresh Paul

165

Jorasanko

Kolkata

Vivek Gupta

166

Shyampukur

Kolkata

Shashi Panja

167

Maniktala

Kolkata

Sadhan Pande

168

Kashipur Belgachhia

Kolkata

Atin Ghosh

169

Bally

Howrah

Dr. Rana Chatterjee

170

Howrah Uttar

Howrah

Goutam Chowdhury

171

Howrah Madhya

Howrah

Arup Roy

172

Shibpur

Howrah

Manoj Tiwary

173

Howrah Dakshin

Howrah

Nandita Chowdhury

174

Sankrail (SC)

Howrah

Priya Paul

175

Panchla

Howrah

Gulsan Mullick

176

Uluberia Purba

Howrah

Bidesh Bose (Footballer)

177

Uluberia Uttar (SC)

Howrah

Dr. Nirmal Maji

178

Uluberia Dakshin

Howrah

Pulak Roy

179

Shyampur

Howrah

Kalipada Mandal

180

Bagnan

Howrah

Arunava Sen (Raja)

181

Amta

Howrah

Sukanto Paul

182

Udaynarayanpur

Howrah

Samir Kumar Panja

183

Jagatballavpur

Howrah

Sitanath Ghosh


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

184

Domjur

Howrah

Kalyanendu Ghosh

185

Uttarpara

Hooghly

Kanchak Mallick (Actor)

186

Sreerampur

Hooghly

Dr. Sudipta Roy

187

Champdani

Hooghly

Arindam Guin

188

Singur

Hooghly

Becharam Manna

189

Chandannagar

Hooghly

Indranil Sen

190

Chunchura

Hooghly

Asit Mazumder (Tapan)

191

Balagarh (SC)

Hooghly

Monoranjan Byapari

192

Pandua

Hooghly

Dr. Ratna De (Nag)

193

Saptagram

Hooghly

Tapan Dasgupta

194

Chanditala

Hooghly

Swati Khandoker

195

Jangipara

Hooghly

Snehasis Chakraborty

196

Haripal

Hooghly

Karabi Manna

197

Dhanekhali (SC)

Hooghly

Asima Patra

198

Tarakeswar

Hooghly

Ramendu Singha Roy

199

Pursurah

Hooghly

Dilip Yadav

200

Arambag (SC)

Hooghly

Sujata Mondal Khan

201

Goghat (SC)

Hooghly

Manas Majumdar

202

Khanakul

Hooghly

Munsi Nazbul Karim

203

Tamluk

Purba Medinipur

Dr. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra

204

Panskura Purba

Purba Medinipur

Biplab Roy Chowdhury

205

Panskura Paschim

Purba Medinipur

Phiroja Bibi

206

Moyna

Purba Medinipur

Sangram Kumar Dolui


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

207

Nandakumar

Purba Medinipur

Sukumar De

208

Mahisadal

Purba Medinipur

Tilak Chakraborty

209

Haldia (SC)

Purba Medinipur

Swapan Naskar

210

Nandigram

Purba Medinipur

Mamata Banerjee

211

Chandipur

Purba Medinipur

Soham Chakraborty (Actor)

212

Patashpur

Purba Medinipur

Uttam Barik

213

Kanthi Uttar

Purba Medinipur

Tarun Kumar Jana

214

Bhagabanpur

Purba Medinipur

Ardhendu Maity

215

Khejuri (SC)

Purba Medinipur

Partha Pratim Das

216

Kanthi Dakshin

Purba Medinipur

Jyotirmoy Kar

217

Ramnagar

Purba Medinipur

Akhil Giri

218

Egra

Purba Medinipur

Tarun Maity

219

Dantan

Paschim Medinipur

Bikram Chandra Pradhan

223

Keshiary (ST)

Paschim Medinipur

Paresh Murmu

224

Kharagpur Sadar

Paschim Medinipur

Pradip Sarkar

225

Narayangarh

Paschim Medinipur

Surya Kanta Atta

226

Sabang

Paschim Medinipur

Manas Ranjan Bhunia

227

Pingla

Paschim Medinipur

Ajit Maity

228

Kharagpur

Paschim Medinipur

Dinen Roy

229

Debra

Paschim Medinipur

Humayun Kabir (Ex IPS)

230

Daspur

Paschim Medinipur

Mamata Bhunia

231

Ghatal (SC)

Paschim Medinipur

Shankar Dolai

232

Chandrakona (SC)

Paschim Medinipur

Arup Dhara


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

233

Garbeta

Paschim Medinipur

Uttara Singha (Hazra)

234

Salboni

Paschim Medinipur

Srikanto Mahato

235

Keshpur (SC)

Paschim Medinipur

Seuli Saha

236

Medinipur

Paschim Medinipur

June Maliah (Actress)

220

Nayagram (ST)

Jhargram

Dulal Murmu

221

Gopiballavpur

Jhargram

Dr. Khagendranath Mahato

222

Jhargram

Jhargram

Birbaha Hansda

237

Binpur (ST)

Jhargram

Debnath Hansda

238

Bandwan (ST)

Purulia

Rajib Lochan Saren

239

Balarampur

Purulia

Shantiram Mahato

240

Baghmundi

Purulia

Sushanta Mahato

241

Joypur

Purulia

Ujjal Kumar

242

Purulia

Purulia

Sujoy Banerjee

243

Manbazar (ST)

Purulia

Sandhya Rani Tudu

244

Kashipur

Purulia

Swapan Kumar Beltharia

245

Para (SC)

Purulia

Umapada Bauri

246

Raghunathpur (SC)

Purulia

Hazari Bauri

247

Saltora (SC)

Bankura

Santosh Mondal

248

Chhatna

Bankura

Subhasis Batabyal

249

Ranibandh (ST)

Bankura

Jyotsna Mandi

250

Raipur (ST)

Bankura

Mrittunjay Murmu

251

Taldangra

Bankura

Arup Chakraborty

252

Bankura

Bankura

Sayantika Banerjee (Actress)


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

253

Barjora

Bankura

Alok Mukherjee

254

Onda

Bankura

Arup Kumar Khan

255

Bishnupur

Bankura

Archita Bid

256

Katulpur (SC)

Bankura

Sangeeta Malik

257

Indas (SC)

Bankura

Runu Mete

258

Sonamukhi (SC)

Bankura

Shyamal Santra

259

Khandaghosh (SC)

Purba Bardhaman

Nabin Chandra Bag

260

Bardhaman Dakshin

Purba Bardhaman

Khokon Das

261

Raina (SC)

Purba Bardhaman

Shampa Dhara

262

Jamalpur (SC)

Purba Bardhaman

Alok Kumar Majhi

263

Monteswar

Purba Bardhaman

Siddiqullah Chowdhury

264

Kalna (SC)

Purba Bardhaman

Deboprasad Bag

265

Memari

Purba Bardhaman

Madhusudan Bhattacharya

266

Bardhaman Uttar (SC)

Purba Bardhaman

Nishith Kumar Malik

267

Bhatar

Purba Bardhaman

Mangobindo Adhikary

268

Purbasthali Dakshin

Purba Bardhaman

Swapan Debnath

269

Purbasthali Uttar

Purba Bardhaman

Tapan Chatterjee

270

Katwa

Purba Bardhaman

Rabindranath Chatterjee

271

Ketugram

Purba Bardhaman

Sekh Sahonawez

272

Mangalkot

Purba Bardhaman

Apurba Chowdhury (Achal)

273

Ausgram (SC)

Purba Bardhaman

Abhedananda Thander

274

Galsi (SC)

Purba Bardhaman

Nepal Ghorui

275

Pandabeswar

Paschim Bardhaman

Narendranath Chakraborty


AC No

AC Name

District

Name of Candidate

276

Durgapur Purba

Paschim Bardhaman

Pradip Majumdar

277

Durgapur Paschim

Paschim Bardhaman

Biswanath Parial

278

Raniganj

Paschim Bardhaman

Tapas Banerjee

279

Jamuria

Paschim Bardhaman

Hareram Singh

280

Asansol Dakshin

Paschim Bardhaman

Sayani Ghosh (Actress)

281

Asansol Uttar

Paschim Bardhaman

Moloy Ghatak

282

Kulti

Paschim Bardhaman

Ujjal Chatterjee

283

Barabani

Paschim Bardhaman

Bidhan Upadhyay

284

Dubrajpur (SC)

Birbhum

Ashima Dhibar

285

Suri

Birbhum

Bikash Roy Chowdhury

286

Bolpur

Birbhum

Chandra Nath Sinha

287

Nanoor (SC)

Birbhum

Bidhan Chandra Majhi

288

Labpur

Birbhum

Abhijit Singha (Rana)

289

Sainthia (SC)

Birbhum

Nilabati Saha

290

Mayureswar

Birbhum

Abhijit Ray

291

Rampurhat

Birbhum

Dr. Asish Banerjee

292

Hansan

Birbhum

Ashok Kumar Chattopadhyay

293

Nalhati

Birbhum

Rajendra Prasad Singh

294

Murarai

Birbhum

Abdur Rahaman


March 5

Ahead of Assembly polls, an iconic sweet shop in Kolkata has launched 'sandesh' sweets etched with logos, slogans of political parties.

"We make new items as per season. Customers are liking the election-themed Sandesh and buying as per preference," says the shop's manager.

March 5

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the party is releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram

"I am going to Nandigram on 9th March. On 10th March, I will file the nomination at Haldia, " said Mamata Banerjee.

March 1


ABP-C-Voter opinion poll suggests that Mamata Banerjee led TMC is set to return to power in West Bengal.

As per the opinion poll, Mamata Banerjee is all set to score a hat-trick in Bengal with the TMC winning around 148-164 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The BJP is expected to increase its tally to somewhere around 92-108 seats from just 3 at present.

March 1

The Bhartiya Janata Party wrote a letter to the Kolkata police commissioner alleging that the Trinamool Congress Party TMC along with some of the top cops of the police department have been engaged in 'irregular act' ahead of the Assembly polls under the banner of Welfare Associations. Read more

February 26

The west Bengal polling dates announced & will be held in 8 phases, meanwhile, counting of votes for all five assembly elections on May 2.


West Bengal Assembly Elections Date Schedule
Bengal Polling Phase Election Dates Polling in District
Phase 1 Mar 27 Purulia, Paschim Midnapur(Part 1), Bankura, Purbo Midnapur(Part 1), Jhargram
Phase 2 Apr 1 NA
Phase 3 Apr 6 Howrah Part 1, Hugli Part 1, South 24 Pargana(Part 2)
Phase 4 Apr 10 NA
Phase 5 Apr 17 North Pargana(Part1), Darjeeling, Nadia, Kalimpong, Pubo Bardhaman(Part 1), Jalpaiguri
Phase 6 Apr 22 North Pargana(Part2), Pubo Bardhaman(Part 2), Nadia(Part 2), Uttar Dinajpur
Phase 7 Apr 26 Malda(Part 1), Murshidabad(Part1), Kolkata South, Paschim Bardhaman, Dakshin Dinajpur
Phase 8 Apr 29 Malda(Part 2), Birbhum, Murshidabad(Part2), Kolkata North
Bengal Vote Counting & Result Declaration Date 2 May


Meanwhile just ahead of the announcement of the date, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today tweeted that up to 56,500 workers - 40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, and 8,000 skilled - will benefit from this.




February 25

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing an election rally in Hooghly district took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, the Bengal chief minister called the PM the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country.

Attacking PM Modi, Banerjee said that the BJP leader will face an "even worse fate" than former US President Donald Trump.

"Narendra Modi is the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country... What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence," the Trinamool supremo said.

February 23


Prime Minister Narendra addressing a rally in Kolkata said that the enthusiasm and energy by the crowd are sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi.

"Now West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change)," he said.

Pitching for a BJP government in poll-bound Bengal, Modi said that the BJP government should be formed not just for political 'poribartan' (political change), but for 'asol poribartan' (real change) in the state. "Lotus will bring that 'asol poribartan' that youth aims for," he said.

February 22

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is said to attend several political events and rallies for the upcoming West Bengal election.

An official of the CM's Secretariat said that Deb during his three-day stay in Bengal would attend several roadshows, Rath Yatra and poll-related events on Tuesday and Wednesday in the North 24 Parganas district in the election-bound state.

February 20


Amit Shah was at the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and had lunch at Subrata Biswas's home in Narayanpur village in Diamond Harbour.

The home of the migrant family from Bangladesh was decorated to welcome high-profile guests.



February 17

While the West Bengal election is just around the corner, a recently conducted opinion poll suggested that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will return to power in West Bengal for the third time.

The opinion poll conducted by the CNX and ABP Ananda (a private news channel) showed that the TMC will get around 146 to 156 seats, while the BJP will win around 113 to 121 seats.

The opinion poll predicted that the TMC will face a reduction not only in the number of seats but also in terms of vote share. It bagged 211 seats and 44.9% votes it bagged in the last Assembly elections. But according to the opinion poll, it will get 42% votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

February 16

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) will hold a meeting with its district wings ahead of the talks with the Left parties regarding the seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The meeting will be chaired by the president of WBPCC, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

February 13

Taking a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that by the time the West Bengal assembly election ends, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will also start raising Jai Shri Ram slogans.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had declined to speak at an official event on January 23 where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

February 6

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda arrived in Kolkata late at night on Friday.

Nadda is scheduled to launch the 'Poribartan Yatra' from Chatir math Ground in Nadia district's Nabadwip police station area on Saturday.

While the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' will start from Nabadwip and culminate at Barrackpore, TMC's 'Jansamarthan Yatra' will begin from Chapra and move through Krishnanagar and end at Palashi.

Ahead of the two mega rallies in West Bengal, the TMC has accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda", saying the saffron party is trying to communalise the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 by taking some traitors from TMC. She also went on to say that those who are joining the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters.

February 5

A delegation of West Bengal Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India demanding that Assembly elections in the state should be held in many phases and also requested it to deploy only paramilitary force at polling booths to give all parties a level playing field.

February 5

Congress leader Abdul Mannan has written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking permission to form an alliance with Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Cong, Left to hold seat-sharing talks on Feb 7

Congress and the Left parties will hold a third-round meeting on February 7 to discuss the seat-sharing for the Bengal elections. The two parties had on Thursday decided the deal for 193 seats of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

February 5

A plea has been filed in Calcutta High Court against Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal ahead of assembly elections in the state. The plea filed by a lawyer named Rama Prasad Sarkar, who seeks High Court's intervention to prevent BJP from holding the "Rath Yatras".


February 4

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 by taking some traitors from TMC. She also went on to say that those who are joining the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters.

Earlier, former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee who recently quit the TMC and join the BJP alleged that irregularities have been detected in the recruitment of forest department personnel during his tenure.

Rajib Banerjee, who was a forest minister in the state cabinet, switched over to the BJP last week.

February 2

TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee shared a video on his Twitter attacking the saffron party for 'insulting' the national anthem. "Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can't even sing our National Anthem correctly. This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi, @AmitShah, @BJP4India apologise for this "Anti-National" Act?" tweeted Banerjee with a hashtag #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem.

January 6

Laxmi Ratan Shukla as West Bengal minister of state for youth services and sports resigned from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Shukla's resignation came months before the assembly election in the state and almost a fortnight after transport minister Suvendu Adhikari left the party and joined the BJP.

