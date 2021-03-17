West Bengal Election 2021 Live Update: Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Manifesto, says Free Ration will be Provided at Doorstep

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Manifesto, says free ration will be provided at doorstep

This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

March 13



"The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," an EC official said.

March 12



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat.

Adhikari switched over from TMC to the BJP in December and is up against the chief minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.



March 11



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed after the alleged attack on her said: "I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully, I will be discharged in a couple of days.

"There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary".



"I will manage it. I will not waste any of my scheduled meetings," she promised.



March 11



The Trinamool Congress on Thursday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming elections in West Bengal, following the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party leaders said.

"The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released after Mamata Banerjee gets well and is back home. Although our manifesto is ready, there is no question of releasing it without her," a senior TMC leader said.



March 11



Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked on Wednesday evening by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, injuring her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck as she fell on the ground.

Meanwhile, senior district officials on Thursday morning visited the area in Nandigram where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.



March 9





The Trinamool Congress lost five more sitting MLAs as defections continued to rock West Bengal's ruling party ahead of the assembly polls.

After four-time MLA Sonali Guha, another four-time legislator, Jatu Lahiri, and former footballer Dipendu Biswas, a first-time MLA, also switched sides after their names did not feature in the TMC's candidate list released on March 5.



One more TMC MLA, Sital Sardar. also joined the saffron party later.



March 8



A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at the Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at PM Modi's over the inclusion of his picture in Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Addressing a rally the Bengal chief minister said, "The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on Covid-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee said while addressing a rally here on the occasion of International Women's Day.



March 7

Tea garden workers are set to play a decisive role in many constituencies in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. Keeping this in mind, all the parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, are trying to lure them. Read more

March 7

Denied ticket by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA Sonali Guha likely to join BJP today.

It is to be mentioned that TMC has already declared their list of candidates in the run-up to the Bengal polls, which will begin from March 27.



Speaking to the media Guha said, "I have been asked by Mukulda to come to the Hastings office tomorrow at 1 pm and will join the BJP there".



March 7



Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of state party chief Kailash Vijayvargiya and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi.

He joined the party at Kolkata's famous Brigade ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to address an election rally.

March 6



West Bengal Congress releases the first list of candidates for 13 seats for the upcoming election.





SI.No. No & Name of Constituency Selected candidates Phase of Poll 1 130 Patharpratima Sukhdeb Bera Second 2 131 Kakdwip lndranil Raut Second 3 206 Moyna Manik Bhowmik Second 4 214 Bhagabanpur Shiu Maiti First 5 218 Egra Manas Kumar Karmahapatra First 6 224 KharagpurSadar Samir Roy Second 7 226 Sabang Chiranjib Bhowmik Second 8 239 Balarampur Uttam Banerjee First 9 240 Baghmundl Nepal Mahato First 10 242 Purula Partha Pratim Banerjee First 11 252 Bankura Ms.Radha Rani Benerjee Second 12 255 Bishnupur Debu Chatterjee Second 13 256 Katulpur(SC) Akshay Santra Second

March 6



Trinamool Congress MP who said that he was feeling "suffocated" over "violence in the state" joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party's national president J P Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

On February 12, the former Union Minister for Railways was speaking during the debate on the Budget when he made the announcement of quitting TMC.

March 5

Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress on March 5 released the final list of candidates for the upcoming eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The party would contest 291 seats out of the total 294 while reserving the remaining three seats in Darjeeling for its allies.



AITC Candidates for WB Bidhan Sabha Elections 2021 AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 1 Mekliganj (SC) Coochbehar Paresh Chandra Adhikary 2 Mathabhanga (SC) Coochbehar Girindra Nath Barman 3 Coochbehar Uttar (SC) Coochbehar Binay Krishna Barman 4 Coochbehar Dakshin Coochbehar Avijit Dey Bhowmik (Hippy) 5 Sitalkuchi (SC) Coochbehar Partha Pratim Ray 6 Sitai (SC) Coochbehar Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia 7 Dinhata Coochbehar Udayan Guha 8 Natabari Coochbehar Rabindra Nath Ghosh 9 Tufanganj Coochbehar Pranab Kumar Dey (Manik) 10 Kumargram (ST) Alipurduar Leos Kujur 11 Kalchini (ST) Alipurduar Pasang Lama 12 Alipurduar Alipurduar Sourav Chakraborty 13 Falakata (SC) Alipurduar Subhash Ray 14 Madarihat (ST) Alipurduar Rajesh Lakra (Tiger) 15 Dhupguri (SC) Jalpaiguri Mitali Roy 16 Maynaguri (SC) Jalpaiguri Manoj Roy 17 Jalpaiguri (SC) Jalpaiguri Dr. Pradip Kumar Barma 18 Rajganj (SC) Jalpaiguri Khageswar Roy 19 Dabgram-Phulbari Jalpaiguri Goutam Deb 20 Mal (ST) Jalpaiguri Bulu Chik Baraik 21 Nagrakata (ST) Jalpaiguri Joseph Munda 22 Kalimpong Kalimpong **********





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 23 Darjeeling Darjeeling ********** 24 Kurseong Darjeeling ********** 25 Matigara-Naxalbari (SC) Darjeeling Captain Nalini Ranjan Ray 26 Siliguri Darjeeling Prof. Omprakash Mishra 27 Phansidewa (ST) Darjeeling Choton Kisku 28 Chopra Uttar Dinajpur Hamidul Rahaman 29 Islampur Uttar Dinajpur Abdul Karim Chowdhury 30 Goalpokhar Uttar Dinajpur Md. Ghulam Rabbani 31 Chakulia Uttar Dinajpur Minhajul Arfin Azad 32 Karandighi Uttar Dinajpur Goutam Pal 33 Hemtabad (SC) Uttar Dinajpur Satyajit Barman 34 Kaliaganj (SC) Uttar Dinajpur Tapan Deb Singha 35 Raiganj Uttar Dinajpur Kanaia Lal Agarwal 36 Itahar Uttar Dinajpur Mosaraf Hossain 37 Kushmandi (SC) Dakshin Dinajpur Rekha Roy 38 Kumarganj Dakshin Dinajpur Toraf Hossain Mandal 39 Balurghat Dakshin Dinajpur Sekhar Dasgupta 40 Tapan (ST) Dakshin Dinajpur Kalpana Kisku 41 Gangarampur (SC) Dakshin Dinajpur Goutam Das 42 Harirampur Dakshin Dinajpur Biplab Mitra 43 Habibpur (ST) Malda Sarala Murmu 44 Gazole (SC) Malda Basanti Barman 45 Chanchal Malda Nihar Ranjan Ghosh





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 46 Harishchandrapur Malda Tajmul Hossain 47 Malatipur Malda Abdur Rahim Boxi 48 Ratua Malda Samar Mukherjee 49 Manikchak Malda Sabitri Mitra 50 Maldaha (SC) Malda Ujjal Chowdhury 51 English Bazar Malda Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury 52 Mothabari Malda Sabina Yeasmin 53 Sujapur Malda Md Abdul Ghani 54 Baisnabnagar Malda Chandana Sarkar 55 Farakka Murshidabad Monirul Islam 56 Samserganj Murshidabad Amirul Islam 57 Suti Murshidabad Emani Biswas 58 Jangipur Murshidabad Jakir Hossain 59 Raghunathganj Murshidabad Akhruzzaman 60 Sagardighi Murshidabad Subrata Saha 61 Lalgola Murshidabad Mohammad Ali 62 Bhagawangola Murshidabad Idris Ali 63 Raninagar Murshidabad Soumik Hossain 64 Murshidabad Murshidabad Shaoni Singha Roy 65 Nabagram (SC) Murshidabad Kanai Chandra Mondal 66 Khargram (SC) Murshidabad Ashis Marjit 67 Burwan (SC) Murshidabad Jiban Krishna Saha 68 Kandi Murshidabad Apurba Sarkar (David)





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 69 Bharatpur Murshidabad Humayun Kabir 70 Rejinagar Murshidabad Rabiul Alam Chowdhury 71 Beldanga Murshidabad Hasanuzzaman Sk. 72 Baharampur Murshidabad Naru Gopal Mukherjee 73 Hariharpara Murshidabad Niamot Sheikh 74 Naoda Murshidabad Sahina Mamtaz Begum (Khan) 75 Domkal Murshidabad Jafikul Islam 76 Jalangi Murshidabad Abdur Razzak 77 Karimpur Nadia Bimalendu Sinha Roy 78 Tehatta Nadia Tapas Kumar Saha 79 Palashipara Nadia Manik Bhattacharya 80 Kaliganj Nadia Naseeruddin Ahamed (Lal) 81 Nakashipara Nadia Kallol Khan 82 Chapra Nadia Rukbanur Rahman 83 Krishnanagar Uttar Nadia Koushani Mukherjee (Actress) 84 Nabadwip Nadia Pundarikakshya Saha (Nanda) 85 Krishnanagar Dakshin Nadia Ujjal Biswas 86 Santipur Nadia Ajoy Dey 87 Ranaghat Uttar Paschim Nadia Sankar Singha 88 Krishnaganj (SC) Nadia Dr. Tapas Mandal 89 Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC) Nadia Samir Kumar Poddar 90 Ranaghat Dakshin (SC) Nadia Barnali Dey 91 Chakdaha Nadia Subhankar Singha (Jishu)





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 92 Kalyani (SC) Nadia Ramendra Nath Biswas 93 Haringhata (SC) Nadia Nilima Nag (Mallick) 94 Bagdah (SC) North 24 Pgs Paritosh Kumar Saha 95 Bangaon Uttar (SC) North 24 Pgs Shyamal Roy 96 Bangaon Dakshin (SC) North 24 Pgs Alo Rani Sarkar 97 Gaighata (SC) North 24 Pgs Narottam Biswas 98 Swarupnagar (SC) North 24 Pgs Bina Mandal 99 Baduria North 24 Pgs Quazi Abdur Rahim 100 Habra North 24 Pgs Jyoti Priya Mallick 101 Ashoknagar North 24 Pgs Dhiman Roy 102 Amdanga North 24 Pgs Mustaque Mortaza 103 Bijpur North 24 Pgs Subodh Adhikary 104 Naihati North 24 Pgs Partha Bhowmick 105 Bhatpara North 24 Pgs Jitendra Shaw 106 Jagatdal North 24 Pgs Somnath Shyam 107 Noapara North 24 Pgs Manju Basu 108 Barrackpore North 24 Pgs Raj Chakraborty (Film Director) 109 Khardaha North 24 Pgs Kajal Sinha 110 Dum Dum Uttar North 24 Pgs Chandrima Bhattacharya 111 Panihati North 24 Pgs Nirmal Ghosh 112 Kamarhati North 24 Pgs Madan Mitra 113 Baranagar North 24 Pgs Tapas Roy 114 Dum Dum North 24 Pgs Bratya Basu





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 115 Rajarhat Newtown North 24 Pgs Tapas Chatterjee 116 Bidhannagar North 24 Pgs Sujit Bose 117 Rajarhat Gopalpur North 24 Pgs Aditi Munshi 118 Madhyamgram North 24 Pgs Rathin Ghosh 119 Barasat North 24 Pgs Chiranjeet Chakrabarti 120 Deganga North 24 Pgs Rahima Mondal 121 Haroa North 24 Pgs Sk. Nurul Islam (Haji) 122 Minakhan (SC) North 24 Pgs Usha Rani Mondal 123 Sandeshkhali (ST) North 24 Pgs Sukumar Mahata 124 Basirhat Dakshin North 24 Pgs Dr. Saptarshi Banerjee 125 Basirhat Uttar North 24 Pgs Rafikul Islam Mondal 126 Hingalganj (SC) North 24 Pgs Debes Mondal 127 Gosaba (SC) South 24 Pgs Jayanta Naskar 128 Basanti (SC) South 24 Pgs Shyamal Mondal 129 Kultali (SC) South 24 Pgs Ganesh Chandra Mondal 130 Patharpratima South 24 Pgs Samir Kumar Jana 131 Kakdwip South 24 Pgs Manturam Pakhira 132 Sagar South 24 Pgs Bankim Chandra Hazra 133 Kulpi South 24 Pgs Jogaranjan Halder 134 Raidighi South 24 Pgs Alok Jaldata 135 Mandirbazar (SC) South 24 Pgs Jaydeb Halder 136 Jaynagar (SC) South 24 Pgs Biswanath Das 137 Baruipur Purba (SC) South 24 Pgs Bibhas Sardar





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 138 Canning Paschim (SC) South 24 Pgs Paresh Ram Das 139 Canning Purba South 24 Pgs Saokat Molla 140 Baruipur Paschim South 24 Pgs Biman Banerjee 141 Magrahat Purba (SC) South 24 Pgs Namita Saha 142 Magrahat Paschim South 24 Pgs Giasuddin Molla 143 Diamond Harbour South 24 Pgs Pannalal Halder 144 Falta South 24 Pgs Sankar Kumar Naskar 145 Satgachia South 24 Pgs Mohan Chandra Naskar 146 Bishnupur (SC) South 24 Pgs Dilip Mondal 147 Sonarpur Dakshin South 24 Pgs Lovely Moitra (Actress) 148 Bhangar South 24 Pgs Md. Rezaul Karim 149 Kasba South 24 Pgs Javed Ahmed Khan 150 Jadavpur South 24 Pgs Moloy Majumder 151 Sonarpur Uttar South 24 Pgs Firdousi Begum 152 Tollyganj South 24 Pgs Aroop Biswas 153 Behala Purba South 24 Pgs Ratna Chatterjee 154 Behala Paschim South 24 Pgs Dr. Partha Chatterjee 155 Maheshtala South 24 Pgs Dulal Chandra Das 156 Budge Budge South 24 Pgs Ashok Deb 157 Metiabruz South 24 Pgs Abdul Khaleque Molla 158 Kolkata Port Kolkata Firhad Hakim 159 Bhabanipur Kolkata Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay 160 Rashbehari Kolkata Debasish Kumar





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 161 Ballygunge Kolkata Subrata Mukherjee 162 Chowrangee Kolkata Nayna Bandyopadhyay 163 Entally Kolkata Swarna Kamal Saha 164 Beleghata Kolkata Paresh Paul 165 Jorasanko Kolkata Vivek Gupta 166 Shyampukur Kolkata Shashi Panja 167 Maniktala Kolkata Sadhan Pande 168 Kashipur Belgachhia Kolkata Atin Ghosh 169 Bally Howrah Dr. Rana Chatterjee 170 Howrah Uttar Howrah Goutam Chowdhury 171 Howrah Madhya Howrah Arup Roy 172 Shibpur Howrah Manoj Tiwary 173 Howrah Dakshin Howrah Nandita Chowdhury 174 Sankrail (SC) Howrah Priya Paul 175 Panchla Howrah Gulsan Mullick 176 Uluberia Purba Howrah Bidesh Bose (Footballer) 177 Uluberia Uttar (SC) Howrah Dr. Nirmal Maji 178 Uluberia Dakshin Howrah Pulak Roy 179 Shyampur Howrah Kalipada Mandal 180 Bagnan Howrah Arunava Sen (Raja) 181 Amta Howrah Sukanto Paul 182 Udaynarayanpur Howrah Samir Kumar Panja 183 Jagatballavpur Howrah Sitanath Ghosh





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 184 Domjur Howrah Kalyanendu Ghosh 185 Uttarpara Hooghly Kanchak Mallick (Actor) 186 Sreerampur Hooghly Dr. Sudipta Roy 187 Champdani Hooghly Arindam Guin 188 Singur Hooghly Becharam Manna 189 Chandannagar Hooghly Indranil Sen 190 Chunchura Hooghly Asit Mazumder (Tapan) 191 Balagarh (SC) Hooghly Monoranjan Byapari 192 Pandua Hooghly Dr. Ratna De (Nag) 193 Saptagram Hooghly Tapan Dasgupta 194 Chanditala Hooghly Swati Khandoker 195 Jangipara Hooghly Snehasis Chakraborty 196 Haripal Hooghly Karabi Manna 197 Dhanekhali (SC) Hooghly Asima Patra 198 Tarakeswar Hooghly Ramendu Singha Roy 199 Pursurah Hooghly Dilip Yadav 200 Arambag (SC) Hooghly Sujata Mondal Khan 201 Goghat (SC) Hooghly Manas Majumdar 202 Khanakul Hooghly Munsi Nazbul Karim 203 Tamluk Purba Medinipur Dr. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra 204 Panskura Purba Purba Medinipur Biplab Roy Chowdhury 205 Panskura Paschim Purba Medinipur Phiroja Bibi 206 Moyna Purba Medinipur Sangram Kumar Dolui





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 207 Nandakumar Purba Medinipur Sukumar De 208 Mahisadal Purba Medinipur Tilak Chakraborty 209 Haldia (SC) Purba Medinipur Swapan Naskar 210 Nandigram Purba Medinipur Mamata Banerjee 211 Chandipur Purba Medinipur Soham Chakraborty (Actor) 212 Patashpur Purba Medinipur Uttam Barik 213 Kanthi Uttar Purba Medinipur Tarun Kumar Jana 214 Bhagabanpur Purba Medinipur Ardhendu Maity 215 Khejuri (SC) Purba Medinipur Partha Pratim Das 216 Kanthi Dakshin Purba Medinipur Jyotirmoy Kar 217 Ramnagar Purba Medinipur Akhil Giri 218 Egra Purba Medinipur Tarun Maity 219 Dantan Paschim Medinipur Bikram Chandra Pradhan 223 Keshiary (ST) Paschim Medinipur Paresh Murmu 224 Kharagpur Sadar Paschim Medinipur Pradip Sarkar 225 Narayangarh Paschim Medinipur Surya Kanta Atta 226 Sabang Paschim Medinipur Manas Ranjan Bhunia 227 Pingla Paschim Medinipur Ajit Maity 228 Kharagpur Paschim Medinipur Dinen Roy 229 Debra Paschim Medinipur Humayun Kabir (Ex IPS) 230 Daspur Paschim Medinipur Mamata Bhunia 231 Ghatal (SC) Paschim Medinipur Shankar Dolai 232 Chandrakona (SC) Paschim Medinipur Arup Dhara





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 233 Garbeta Paschim Medinipur Uttara Singha (Hazra) 234 Salboni Paschim Medinipur Srikanto Mahato 235 Keshpur (SC) Paschim Medinipur Seuli Saha 236 Medinipur Paschim Medinipur June Maliah (Actress) 220 Nayagram (ST) Jhargram Dulal Murmu 221 Gopiballavpur Jhargram Dr. Khagendranath Mahato 222 Jhargram Jhargram Birbaha Hansda 237 Binpur (ST) Jhargram Debnath Hansda 238 Bandwan (ST) Purulia Rajib Lochan Saren 239 Balarampur Purulia Shantiram Mahato 240 Baghmundi Purulia Sushanta Mahato 241 Joypur Purulia Ujjal Kumar 242 Purulia Purulia Sujoy Banerjee 243 Manbazar (ST) Purulia Sandhya Rani Tudu 244 Kashipur Purulia Swapan Kumar Beltharia 245 Para (SC) Purulia Umapada Bauri 246 Raghunathpur (SC) Purulia Hazari Bauri 247 Saltora (SC) Bankura Santosh Mondal 248 Chhatna Bankura Subhasis Batabyal 249 Ranibandh (ST) Bankura Jyotsna Mandi 250 Raipur (ST) Bankura Mrittunjay Murmu 251 Taldangra Bankura Arup Chakraborty 252 Bankura Bankura Sayantika Banerjee (Actress)





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 253 Barjora Bankura Alok Mukherjee 254 Onda Bankura Arup Kumar Khan 255 Bishnupur Bankura Archita Bid 256 Katulpur (SC) Bankura Sangeeta Malik 257 Indas (SC) Bankura Runu Mete 258 Sonamukhi (SC) Bankura Shyamal Santra 259 Khandaghosh (SC) Purba Bardhaman Nabin Chandra Bag 260 Bardhaman Dakshin Purba Bardhaman Khokon Das 261 Raina (SC) Purba Bardhaman Shampa Dhara 262 Jamalpur (SC) Purba Bardhaman Alok Kumar Majhi 263 Monteswar Purba Bardhaman Siddiqullah Chowdhury 264 Kalna (SC) Purba Bardhaman Deboprasad Bag 265 Memari Purba Bardhaman Madhusudan Bhattacharya 266 Bardhaman Uttar (SC) Purba Bardhaman Nishith Kumar Malik 267 Bhatar Purba Bardhaman Mangobindo Adhikary 268 Purbasthali Dakshin Purba Bardhaman Swapan Debnath 269 Purbasthali Uttar Purba Bardhaman Tapan Chatterjee 270 Katwa Purba Bardhaman Rabindranath Chatterjee 271 Ketugram Purba Bardhaman Sekh Sahonawez 272 Mangalkot Purba Bardhaman Apurba Chowdhury (Achal) 273 Ausgram (SC) Purba Bardhaman Abhedananda Thander 274 Galsi (SC) Purba Bardhaman Nepal Ghorui 275 Pandabeswar Paschim Bardhaman Narendranath Chakraborty





AC No AC Name District Name of Candidate 276 Durgapur Purba Paschim Bardhaman Pradip Majumdar 277 Durgapur Paschim Paschim Bardhaman Biswanath Parial 278 Raniganj Paschim Bardhaman Tapas Banerjee 279 Jamuria Paschim Bardhaman Hareram Singh 280 Asansol Dakshin Paschim Bardhaman Sayani Ghosh (Actress) 281 Asansol Uttar Paschim Bardhaman Moloy Ghatak 282 Kulti Paschim Bardhaman Ujjal Chatterjee 283 Barabani Paschim Bardhaman Bidhan Upadhyay 284 Dubrajpur (SC) Birbhum Ashima Dhibar 285 Suri Birbhum Bikash Roy Chowdhury 286 Bolpur Birbhum Chandra Nath Sinha 287 Nanoor (SC) Birbhum Bidhan Chandra Majhi 288 Labpur Birbhum Abhijit Singha (Rana) 289 Sainthia (SC) Birbhum Nilabati Saha 290 Mayureswar Birbhum Abhijit Ray 291 Rampurhat Birbhum Dr. Asish Banerjee 292 Hansan Birbhum Ashok Kumar Chattopadhyay 293 Nalhati Birbhum Rajendra Prasad Singh 294 Murarai Birbhum Abdur Rahaman





March 5



Ahead of Assembly polls, an iconic sweet shop in Kolkata has launched 'sandesh' sweets etched with logos, slogans of political parties.

"We make new items as per season. Customers are liking the election-themed Sandesh and buying as per preference," says the shop's manager.

March 5

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the party is releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram

"I am going to Nandigram on 9th March. On 10th March, I will file the nomination at Haldia, " said Mamata Banerjee.

March 1



ABP-C-Voter opinion poll suggests that Mamata Banerjee led TMC is set to return to power in West Bengal.

As per the opinion poll, Mamata Banerjee is all set to score a hat-trick in Bengal with the TMC winning around 148-164 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The BJP is expected to increase its tally to somewhere around 92-108 seats from just 3 at present.

March 1

The Bhartiya Janata Party wrote a letter to the Kolkata police commissioner alleging that the Trinamool Congress Party TMC along with some of the top cops of the police department have been engaged in 'irregular act' ahead of the Assembly polls under the banner of Welfare Associations. Read more

February 26



The west Bengal polling dates announced & will be held in 8 phases, meanwhile, counting of votes for all five assembly elections on May 2.





West Bengal Assembly Elections Date Schedule Bengal Polling Phase Election Dates Polling in District Phase 1 Mar 27 Purulia, Paschim Midnapur(Part 1), Bankura, Purbo Midnapur(Part 1), Jhargram Phase 2 Apr 1 NA Phase 3 Apr 6 Howrah Part 1, Hugli Part 1, South 24 Pargana(Part 2) Phase 4 Apr 10 NA Phase 5 Apr 17 North Pargana(Part1), Darjeeling, Nadia, Kalimpong, Pubo Bardhaman(Part 1), Jalpaiguri Phase 6 Apr 22 North Pargana(Part2), Pubo Bardhaman(Part 2), Nadia(Part 2), Uttar Dinajpur Phase 7 Apr 26 Malda(Part 1), Murshidabad(Part1), Kolkata South, Paschim Bardhaman, Dakshin Dinajpur Phase 8 Apr 29 Malda(Part 2), Birbhum, Murshidabad(Part2), Kolkata North Bengal Vote Counting & Result Declaration Date 2 May





Meanwhile just ahead of the announcement of the date, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today tweeted that up to 56,500 workers - 40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, and 8,000 skilled - will benefit from this.







I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme:



> To ₹202 per day from ₹144 earlier for unskilled labour



> To ₹303 from ₹172 earlier for semi-skilled



> ₹404 for skilled labour (new category introduced)



A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this.

These wages are in parity with rural workers' enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled).

Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22.



February 25



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing an election rally in Hooghly district took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, the Bengal chief minister called the PM the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country.



Attacking PM Modi, Banerjee said that the BJP leader will face an "even worse fate" than former US President Donald Trump.



"Narendra Modi is the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country... What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence," the Trinamool supremo said.



February 23





Prime Minister Narendra addressing a rally in Kolkata said that the enthusiasm and energy by the crowd are sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi.

"Now West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change)," he said.



Pitching for a BJP government in poll-bound Bengal, Modi said that the BJP government should be formed not just for political 'poribartan' (political change), but for 'asol poribartan' (real change) in the state. "Lotus will bring that 'asol poribartan' that youth aims for," he said.



February 22



Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is said to attend several political events and rallies for the upcoming West Bengal election.

An official of the CM's Secretariat said that Deb during his three-day stay in Bengal would attend several roadshows, Rath Yatra and poll-related events on Tuesday and Wednesday in the North 24 Parganas district in the election-bound state.



February 20





Amit Shah was at the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and had lunch at Subrata Biswas's home in Narayanpur village in Diamond Harbour.

The home of the migrant family from Bangladesh was decorated to welcome high-profile guests.





Had lunch at Shri Subrata Biswas ji's home in Narayanpur village, South 24 Parganas (West Bengal).



February 17



While the West Bengal election is just around the corner, a recently conducted opinion poll suggested that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will return to power in West Bengal for the third time.

The opinion poll conducted by the CNX and ABP Ananda (a private news channel) showed that the TMC will get around 146 to 156 seats, while the BJP will win around 113 to 121 seats.



The opinion poll predicted that the TMC will face a reduction not only in the number of seats but also in terms of vote share. It bagged 211 seats and 44.9% votes it bagged in the last Assembly elections. But according to the opinion poll, it will get 42% votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.



February 16



The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) will hold a meeting with its district wings ahead of the talks with the Left parties regarding the seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The meeting will be chaired by the president of WBPCC, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.



February 13



Taking a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that by the time the West Bengal assembly election ends, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will also start raising Jai Shri Ram slogans.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had declined to speak at an official event on January 23 where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



February 6



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda arrived in Kolkata late at night on Friday.

Nadda is scheduled to launch the 'Poribartan Yatra' from Chatir math Ground in Nadia district's Nabadwip police station area on Saturday.

While the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' will start from Nabadwip and culminate at Barrackpore, TMC's 'Jansamarthan Yatra' will begin from Chapra and move through Krishnanagar and end at Palashi.

Ahead of the two mega rallies in West Bengal, the TMC has accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda", saying the saffron party is trying to communalise the upcoming assembly polls in the state.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 by taking some traitors from TMC. She also went on to say that those who are joining the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters.



BJP is using a formula to win Bengal by taking some traitors from TMC. Those who are going to BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters. Those who are going there, they are doing it to keep their property & themselves safe as they have made a lot of money: WB CM in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/wJSRBB2qJZ — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2021

February 5

A delegation of West Bengal Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India demanding that Assembly elections in the state should be held in many phases and also requested it to deploy only paramilitary force at polling booths to give all parties a level playing field.

February 5

Congress leader Abdul Mannan has written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking permission to form an alliance with Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Cong, Left to hold seat-sharing talks on Feb 7

Congress and the Left parties will hold a third-round meeting on February 7 to discuss the seat-sharing for the Bengal elections. The two parties had on Thursday decided the deal for 193 seats of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

February 5

A plea has been filed in Calcutta High Court against Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal ahead of assembly elections in the state. The plea filed by a lawyer named Rama Prasad Sarkar, who seeks High Court's intervention to prevent BJP from holding the "Rath Yatras".

GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth.



February 4



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 by taking some traitors from TMC. She also went on to say that those who are joining the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters.



Earlier, former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee who recently quit the TMC and join the BJP alleged that irregularities have been detected in the recruitment of forest department personnel during his tenure.



Rajib Banerjee, who was a forest minister in the state cabinet, switched over to the BJP last week.

February 2

TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee shared a video on his Twitter attacking the saffron party for 'insulting' the national anthem. "Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can't even sing our National Anthem correctly. This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi, @AmitShah, @BJP4India apologise for this "Anti-National" Act?" tweeted Banerjee with a hashtag #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem.

Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can't even sing our National Anthem correctly.



This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride! SHAMEFUL!



January 6

Laxmi Ratan Shukla as West Bengal minister of state for youth services and sports resigned from the ruling Trinamool Congress.



Shukla's resignation came months before the assembly election in the state and almost a fortnight after transport minister Suvendu Adhikari left the party and joined the BJP.

