West Bengal Election 2021 Live Update: Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Manifesto, says Free Ration will be Provided at Doorstep

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC Manifesto, says free ration will be provided at doorstep
This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
March 13
"The report submitted by the West Bengal government appeared to be quite sketchy and without any details of the incident like how it happened or who could be behind it. We have asked the state administration to furnish more details," an EC official said.
March 12
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari will be fighting the upcoming assembly elections against TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from the Nandigram seat.
Adhikari switched over from TMC to the BJP in December and is up against the chief minister who decided to challenge him at his home ground.
March 11
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a video clip from her hospital bed at SSKM where she was rushed after the alleged attack on her said: "I received injuries in my leg and ligaments. Hopefully, I will be discharged in a couple of days.
"There will be problems in my leg but I shall not cancel any of my political programmes. I will take part in the campaigns on a wheelchair, if necessary".
"I will manage it. I will not waste any of my scheduled meetings," she promised.
March 11
The Trinamool Congress on Thursday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming elections in West Bengal, following the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, party leaders said.
"The manifesto release has been postponed for the time being. It will be released after Mamata Banerjee gets well and is back home. Although our manifesto is ready, there is no question of releasing it without her," a senior TMC leader said.
March 11
Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked on Wednesday evening by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, injuring her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck as she fell on the ground.
Meanwhile, senior district officials on Thursday morning visited the area in Nandigram where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections.
March 9
The Trinamool Congress lost five more sitting MLAs as defections continued to rock West Bengal's ruling party ahead of the assembly polls.
After four-time MLA Sonali Guha, another four-time legislator, Jatu Lahiri, and former footballer Dipendu Biswas, a first-time MLA, also switched sides after their names did not feature in the TMC's candidate list released on March 5.
One more TMC MLA, Sital Sardar. also joined the saffron party later.
March 8
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at the Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at PM Modi's over the inclusion of his picture in Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
Addressing a rally the Bengal chief minister said, "The prime minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on Covid-19 vaccination certificates. A day will come when the country will be named after him," Banerjee said while addressing a rally here on the occasion of International Women's Day.
March 7
Tea garden workers are set to play a decisive role in many constituencies in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam. Keeping this in mind, all the parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, are trying to lure them. Read more
March 7
Denied ticket by Mamata Banerjee, TMC MLA Sonali Guha likely to join BJP today.
It is to be mentioned that TMC has already declared their list of candidates in the run-up to the Bengal polls, which will begin from March 27.
Speaking to the media Guha said, "I have been asked by Mukulda to come to the Hastings office tomorrow at 1 pm and will join the BJP there".
March 7
Actor Mithun Chakraborty joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of state party chief Kailash Vijayvargiya and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi.
He joined the party at Kolkata's famous Brigade ground, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is soon expected to address an election rally.
March 6
West Bengal Congress releases the first list of candidates for 13 seats for the upcoming election.
|
SI.No.
|
No & Name of Constituency
|
Selected candidates
|
Phase of Poll
|
1
|
130
|
Patharpratima
|
Sukhdeb Bera
|
Second
|
2
|
131
|
Kakdwip
|
lndranil Raut
|
Second
|
3
|
206
|
Moyna
|
Manik Bhowmik
|
Second
|
4
|
214
|
Bhagabanpur
|
Shiu Maiti
|
First
|
5
|
218
|
Egra
|
Manas Kumar Karmahapatra
|
First
|
6
|
224
|
KharagpurSadar
|
Samir Roy
|
Second
|
7
|
226
|
Sabang
|
Chiranjib Bhowmik
|
Second
|
8
|
239
|
Balarampur
|
Uttam Banerjee
|
First
|
9
|
240
|
Baghmundl
|
Nepal Mahato
|
First
|
10
|
242
|
Purula
|
Partha Pratim Banerjee
|
First
|
11
|
252
|
Bankura
|
Ms.Radha Rani Benerjee
|
Second
|
12
|
255
|
Bishnupur
|
Debu Chatterjee
|
Second
|
13
|
256
|
Katulpur(SC)
|
Akshay Santra
|
Second
|
March 6
Trinamool Congress MP who said that he was feeling "suffocated" over "violence in the state" joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of the party's national president J P Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.
On February 12, the former Union Minister for Railways was speaking during the debate on the Budget when he made the announcement of quitting TMC.
March 5
Mamata Banerjee led-Trinamool Congress on March 5 released the final list of candidates for the upcoming eight-phased Assembly elections in West Bengal.
The party would contest 291 seats out of the total 294 while reserving the remaining three seats in Darjeeling for its allies.
|
AITC Candidates for WB Bidhan Sabha Elections 2021
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
1
|
Mekliganj (SC)
|
Coochbehar
|
Paresh Chandra Adhikary
|
2
|
Mathabhanga (SC)
|
Coochbehar
|
Girindra Nath Barman
|
3
|
Coochbehar Uttar (SC)
|
Coochbehar
|
Binay Krishna Barman
|
4
|
Coochbehar Dakshin
|
Coochbehar
|
Avijit Dey Bhowmik (Hippy)
|
5
|
Sitalkuchi (SC)
|
Coochbehar
|
Partha Pratim Ray
|
6
|
Sitai (SC)
|
Coochbehar
|
Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia
|
7
|
Dinhata
|
Coochbehar
|
Udayan Guha
|
8
|
Natabari
|
Coochbehar
|
Rabindra Nath Ghosh
|
9
|
Tufanganj
|
Coochbehar
|
Pranab Kumar Dey (Manik)
|
10
|
Kumargram (ST)
|
Alipurduar
|
Leos Kujur
|
11
|
Kalchini (ST)
|
Alipurduar
|
Pasang Lama
|
12
|
Alipurduar
|
Alipurduar
|
Sourav Chakraborty
|
13
|
Falakata (SC)
|
Alipurduar
|
Subhash Ray
|
14
|
Madarihat (ST)
|
Alipurduar
|
Rajesh Lakra (Tiger)
|
15
|
Dhupguri (SC)
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Mitali Roy
|
16
|
Maynaguri (SC)
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Manoj Roy
|
17
|
Jalpaiguri (SC)
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Dr. Pradip Kumar Barma
|
18
|
Rajganj (SC)
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Khageswar Roy
|
19
|
Dabgram-Phulbari
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Goutam Deb
|
20
|
Mal (ST)
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Bulu Chik Baraik
|
21
|
Nagrakata (ST)
|
Jalpaiguri
|
Joseph Munda
|
22
|
Kalimpong
|
Kalimpong
|
**********
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
23
|
Darjeeling
|
Darjeeling
|
**********
|
24
|
Kurseong
|
Darjeeling
|
**********
|
25
|
Matigara-Naxalbari (SC)
|
Darjeeling
|
Captain Nalini Ranjan Ray
|
26
|
Siliguri
|
Darjeeling
|
Prof. Omprakash Mishra
|
27
|
Phansidewa (ST)
|
Darjeeling
|
Choton Kisku
|
28
|
Chopra
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Hamidul Rahaman
|
29
|
Islampur
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Abdul Karim Chowdhury
|
30
|
Goalpokhar
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Md. Ghulam Rabbani
|
31
|
Chakulia
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Minhajul Arfin Azad
|
32
|
Karandighi
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Goutam Pal
|
33
|
Hemtabad (SC)
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Satyajit Barman
|
34
|
Kaliaganj (SC)
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Tapan Deb Singha
|
35
|
Raiganj
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Kanaia Lal Agarwal
|
36
|
Itahar
|
Uttar Dinajpur
|
Mosaraf Hossain
|
37
|
Kushmandi (SC)
|
Dakshin Dinajpur
|
Rekha Roy
|
38
|
Kumarganj
|
Dakshin Dinajpur
|
Toraf Hossain Mandal
|
39
|
Balurghat
|
Dakshin Dinajpur
|
Sekhar Dasgupta
|
40
|
Tapan (ST)
|
Dakshin Dinajpur
|
Kalpana Kisku
|
41
|
Gangarampur (SC)
|
Dakshin Dinajpur
|
Goutam Das
|
42
|
Harirampur
|
Dakshin Dinajpur
|
Biplab Mitra
|
43
|
Habibpur (ST)
|
Malda
|
Sarala Murmu
|
44
|
Gazole (SC)
|
Malda
|
Basanti Barman
|
45
|
Chanchal
|
Malda
|
Nihar Ranjan Ghosh
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
46
|
Harishchandrapur
|
Malda
|
Tajmul Hossain
|
47
|
Malatipur
|
Malda
|
Abdur Rahim Boxi
|
48
|
Ratua
|
Malda
|
Samar Mukherjee
|
49
|
Manikchak
|
Malda
|
Sabitri Mitra
|
50
|
Maldaha (SC)
|
Malda
|
Ujjal Chowdhury
|
51
|
English Bazar
|
Malda
|
Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury
|
52
|
Mothabari
|
Malda
|
Sabina Yeasmin
|
53
|
Sujapur
|
Malda
|
Md Abdul Ghani
|
54
|
Baisnabnagar
|
Malda
|
Chandana Sarkar
|
55
|
Farakka
|
Murshidabad
|
Monirul Islam
|
56
|
Samserganj
|
Murshidabad
|
Amirul Islam
|
57
|
Suti
|
Murshidabad
|
Emani Biswas
|
58
|
Jangipur
|
Murshidabad
|
Jakir Hossain
|
59
|
Raghunathganj
|
Murshidabad
|
Akhruzzaman
|
60
|
Sagardighi
|
Murshidabad
|
Subrata Saha
|
61
|
Lalgola
|
Murshidabad
|
Mohammad Ali
|
62
|
Bhagawangola
|
Murshidabad
|
Idris Ali
|
63
|
Raninagar
|
Murshidabad
|
Soumik Hossain
|
64
|
Murshidabad
|
Murshidabad
|
Shaoni Singha Roy
|
65
|
Nabagram (SC)
|
Murshidabad
|
Kanai Chandra Mondal
|
66
|
Khargram (SC)
|
Murshidabad
|
Ashis Marjit
|
67
|
Burwan (SC)
|
Murshidabad
|
Jiban Krishna Saha
|
68
|
Kandi
|
Murshidabad
|
Apurba Sarkar (David)
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
69
|
Bharatpur
|
Murshidabad
|
Humayun Kabir
|
70
|
Rejinagar
|
Murshidabad
|
Rabiul Alam Chowdhury
|
71
|
Beldanga
|
Murshidabad
|
Hasanuzzaman Sk.
|
72
|
Baharampur
|
Murshidabad
|
Naru Gopal Mukherjee
|
73
|
Hariharpara
|
Murshidabad
|
Niamot Sheikh
|
74
|
Naoda
|
Murshidabad
|
Sahina Mamtaz Begum (Khan)
|
75
|
Domkal
|
Murshidabad
|
Jafikul Islam
|
76
|
Jalangi
|
Murshidabad
|
Abdur Razzak
|
77
|
Karimpur
|
Nadia
|
Bimalendu Sinha Roy
|
78
|
Tehatta
|
Nadia
|
Tapas Kumar Saha
|
79
|
Palashipara
|
Nadia
|
Manik Bhattacharya
|
80
|
Kaliganj
|
Nadia
|
Naseeruddin Ahamed (Lal)
|
81
|
Nakashipara
|
Nadia
|
Kallol Khan
|
82
|
Chapra
|
Nadia
|
Rukbanur Rahman
|
83
|
Krishnanagar Uttar
|
Nadia
|
Koushani Mukherjee (Actress)
|
84
|
Nabadwip
|
Nadia
|
Pundarikakshya Saha (Nanda)
|
85
|
Krishnanagar Dakshin
|
Nadia
|
Ujjal Biswas
|
86
|
Santipur
|
Nadia
|
Ajoy Dey
|
87
|
Ranaghat Uttar Paschim
|
Nadia
|
Sankar Singha
|
88
|
Krishnaganj (SC)
|
Nadia
|
Dr. Tapas Mandal
|
89
|
Ranaghat Uttar Purba (SC)
|
Nadia
|
Samir Kumar Poddar
|
90
|
Ranaghat Dakshin (SC)
|
Nadia
|
Barnali Dey
|
91
|
Chakdaha
|
Nadia
|
Subhankar Singha (Jishu)
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
92
|
Kalyani (SC)
|
Nadia
|
Ramendra Nath Biswas
|
93
|
Haringhata (SC)
|
Nadia
|
Nilima Nag (Mallick)
|
94
|
Bagdah (SC)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Paritosh Kumar Saha
|
95
|
Bangaon Uttar (SC)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Shyamal Roy
|
96
|
Bangaon Dakshin (SC)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Alo Rani Sarkar
|
97
|
Gaighata (SC)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Narottam Biswas
|
98
|
Swarupnagar (SC)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Bina Mandal
|
99
|
Baduria
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Quazi Abdur Rahim
|
100
|
Habra
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Jyoti Priya Mallick
|
101
|
Ashoknagar
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Dhiman Roy
|
102
|
Amdanga
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Mustaque Mortaza
|
103
|
Bijpur
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Subodh Adhikary
|
104
|
Naihati
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Partha Bhowmick
|
105
|
Bhatpara
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Jitendra Shaw
|
106
|
Jagatdal
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Somnath Shyam
|
107
|
Noapara
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Manju Basu
|
108
|
Barrackpore
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Raj Chakraborty (Film Director)
|
109
|
Khardaha
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Kajal Sinha
|
110
|
Dum Dum Uttar
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Chandrima Bhattacharya
|
111
|
Panihati
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Nirmal Ghosh
|
112
|
Kamarhati
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Madan Mitra
|
113
|
Baranagar
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Tapas Roy
|
114
|
Dum Dum
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Bratya Basu
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
115
|
Rajarhat Newtown
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Tapas Chatterjee
|
116
|
Bidhannagar
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Sujit Bose
|
117
|
Rajarhat Gopalpur
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Aditi Munshi
|
118
|
Madhyamgram
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Rathin Ghosh
|
119
|
Barasat
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Chiranjeet Chakrabarti
|
120
|
Deganga
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Rahima Mondal
|
121
|
Haroa
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Sk. Nurul Islam (Haji)
|
122
|
Minakhan (SC)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Usha Rani Mondal
|
123
|
Sandeshkhali (ST)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Sukumar Mahata
|
124
|
Basirhat Dakshin
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Dr. Saptarshi Banerjee
|
125
|
Basirhat Uttar
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Rafikul Islam Mondal
|
126
|
Hingalganj (SC)
|
North 24 Pgs
|
Debes Mondal
|
127
|
Gosaba (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Jayanta Naskar
|
128
|
Basanti (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Shyamal Mondal
|
129
|
Kultali (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Ganesh Chandra Mondal
|
130
|
Patharpratima
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Samir Kumar Jana
|
131
|
Kakdwip
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Manturam Pakhira
|
132
|
Sagar
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Bankim Chandra Hazra
|
133
|
Kulpi
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Jogaranjan Halder
|
134
|
Raidighi
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Alok Jaldata
|
135
|
Mandirbazar (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Jaydeb Halder
|
136
|
Jaynagar (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Biswanath Das
|
137
|
Baruipur Purba (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Bibhas Sardar
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
138
|
Canning Paschim (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Paresh Ram Das
|
139
|
Canning Purba
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Saokat Molla
|
140
|
Baruipur Paschim
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Biman Banerjee
|
141
|
Magrahat Purba (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Namita Saha
|
142
|
Magrahat Paschim
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Giasuddin Molla
|
143
|
Diamond Harbour
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Pannalal Halder
|
144
|
Falta
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Sankar Kumar Naskar
|
145
|
Satgachia
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Mohan Chandra Naskar
|
146
|
Bishnupur (SC)
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Dilip Mondal
|
147
|
Sonarpur Dakshin
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Lovely Moitra (Actress)
|
148
|
Bhangar
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Md. Rezaul Karim
|
149
|
Kasba
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Javed Ahmed Khan
|
150
|
Jadavpur
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Moloy Majumder
|
151
|
Sonarpur Uttar
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Firdousi Begum
|
152
|
Tollyganj
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Aroop Biswas
|
153
|
Behala Purba
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Ratna Chatterjee
|
154
|
Behala Paschim
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Dr. Partha Chatterjee
|
155
|
Maheshtala
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Dulal Chandra Das
|
156
|
Budge Budge
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Ashok Deb
|
157
|
Metiabruz
|
South 24 Pgs
|
Abdul Khaleque Molla
|
158
|
Kolkata Port
|
Kolkata
|
Firhad Hakim
|
159
|
Bhabanipur
|
Kolkata
|
Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay
|
160
|
Rashbehari
|
Kolkata
|
Debasish Kumar
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
161
|
Ballygunge
|
Kolkata
|
Subrata Mukherjee
|
162
|
Chowrangee
|
Kolkata
|
Nayna Bandyopadhyay
|
163
|
Entally
|
Kolkata
|
Swarna Kamal Saha
|
164
|
Beleghata
|
Kolkata
|
Paresh Paul
|
165
|
Jorasanko
|
Kolkata
|
Vivek Gupta
|
166
|
Shyampukur
|
Kolkata
|
Shashi Panja
|
167
|
Maniktala
|
Kolkata
|
Sadhan Pande
|
168
|
Kashipur Belgachhia
|
Kolkata
|
Atin Ghosh
|
169
|
Bally
|
Howrah
|
Dr. Rana Chatterjee
|
170
|
Howrah Uttar
|
Howrah
|
Goutam Chowdhury
|
171
|
Howrah Madhya
|
Howrah
|
Arup Roy
|
172
|
Shibpur
|
Howrah
|
Manoj Tiwary
|
173
|
Howrah Dakshin
|
Howrah
|
Nandita Chowdhury
|
174
|
Sankrail (SC)
|
Howrah
|
Priya Paul
|
175
|
Panchla
|
Howrah
|
Gulsan Mullick
|
176
|
Uluberia Purba
|
Howrah
|
Bidesh Bose (Footballer)
|
177
|
Uluberia Uttar (SC)
|
Howrah
|
Dr. Nirmal Maji
|
178
|
Uluberia Dakshin
|
Howrah
|
Pulak Roy
|
179
|
Shyampur
|
Howrah
|
Kalipada Mandal
|
180
|
Bagnan
|
Howrah
|
Arunava Sen (Raja)
|
181
|
Amta
|
Howrah
|
Sukanto Paul
|
182
|
Udaynarayanpur
|
Howrah
|
Samir Kumar Panja
|
183
|
Jagatballavpur
|
Howrah
|
Sitanath Ghosh
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
184
|
Domjur
|
Howrah
|
Kalyanendu Ghosh
|
185
|
Uttarpara
|
Hooghly
|
Kanchak Mallick (Actor)
|
186
|
Sreerampur
|
Hooghly
|
Dr. Sudipta Roy
|
187
|
Champdani
|
Hooghly
|
Arindam Guin
|
188
|
Singur
|
Hooghly
|
Becharam Manna
|
189
|
Chandannagar
|
Hooghly
|
Indranil Sen
|
190
|
Chunchura
|
Hooghly
|
Asit Mazumder (Tapan)
|
191
|
Balagarh (SC)
|
Hooghly
|
Monoranjan Byapari
|
192
|
Pandua
|
Hooghly
|
Dr. Ratna De (Nag)
|
193
|
Saptagram
|
Hooghly
|
Tapan Dasgupta
|
194
|
Chanditala
|
Hooghly
|
Swati Khandoker
|
195
|
Jangipara
|
Hooghly
|
Snehasis Chakraborty
|
196
|
Haripal
|
Hooghly
|
Karabi Manna
|
197
|
Dhanekhali (SC)
|
Hooghly
|
Asima Patra
|
198
|
Tarakeswar
|
Hooghly
|
Ramendu Singha Roy
|
199
|
Pursurah
|
Hooghly
|
Dilip Yadav
|
200
|
Arambag (SC)
|
Hooghly
|
Sujata Mondal Khan
|
201
|
Goghat (SC)
|
Hooghly
|
Manas Majumdar
|
202
|
Khanakul
|
Hooghly
|
Munsi Nazbul Karim
|
203
|
Tamluk
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Dr. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra
|
204
|
Panskura Purba
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Biplab Roy Chowdhury
|
205
|
Panskura Paschim
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Phiroja Bibi
|
206
|
Moyna
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Sangram Kumar Dolui
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
207
|
Nandakumar
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Sukumar De
|
208
|
Mahisadal
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Tilak Chakraborty
|
209
|
Haldia (SC)
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Swapan Naskar
|
210
|
Nandigram
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Mamata Banerjee
|
211
|
Chandipur
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Soham Chakraborty (Actor)
|
212
|
Patashpur
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Uttam Barik
|
213
|
Kanthi Uttar
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Tarun Kumar Jana
|
214
|
Bhagabanpur
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Ardhendu Maity
|
215
|
Khejuri (SC)
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Partha Pratim Das
|
216
|
Kanthi Dakshin
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Jyotirmoy Kar
|
217
|
Ramnagar
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Akhil Giri
|
218
|
Egra
|
Purba Medinipur
|
Tarun Maity
|
219
|
Dantan
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Bikram Chandra Pradhan
|
223
|
Keshiary (ST)
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Paresh Murmu
|
224
|
Kharagpur Sadar
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Pradip Sarkar
|
225
|
Narayangarh
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Surya Kanta Atta
|
226
|
Sabang
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Manas Ranjan Bhunia
|
227
|
Pingla
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Ajit Maity
|
228
|
Kharagpur
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Dinen Roy
|
229
|
Debra
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Humayun Kabir (Ex IPS)
|
230
|
Daspur
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Mamata Bhunia
|
231
|
Ghatal (SC)
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Shankar Dolai
|
232
|
Chandrakona (SC)
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Arup Dhara
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
233
|
Garbeta
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Uttara Singha (Hazra)
|
234
|
Salboni
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Srikanto Mahato
|
235
|
Keshpur (SC)
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
Seuli Saha
|
236
|
Medinipur
|
Paschim Medinipur
|
June Maliah (Actress)
|
220
|
Nayagram (ST)
|
Jhargram
|
Dulal Murmu
|
221
|
Gopiballavpur
|
Jhargram
|
Dr. Khagendranath Mahato
|
222
|
Jhargram
|
Jhargram
|
Birbaha Hansda
|
237
|
Binpur (ST)
|
Jhargram
|
Debnath Hansda
|
238
|
Bandwan (ST)
|
Purulia
|
Rajib Lochan Saren
|
239
|
Balarampur
|
Purulia
|
Shantiram Mahato
|
240
|
Baghmundi
|
Purulia
|
Sushanta Mahato
|
241
|
Joypur
|
Purulia
|
Ujjal Kumar
|
242
|
Purulia
|
Purulia
|
Sujoy Banerjee
|
243
|
Manbazar (ST)
|
Purulia
|
Sandhya Rani Tudu
|
244
|
Kashipur
|
Purulia
|
Swapan Kumar Beltharia
|
245
|
Para (SC)
|
Purulia
|
Umapada Bauri
|
246
|
Raghunathpur (SC)
|
Purulia
|
Hazari Bauri
|
247
|
Saltora (SC)
|
Bankura
|
Santosh Mondal
|
248
|
Chhatna
|
Bankura
|
Subhasis Batabyal
|
249
|
Ranibandh (ST)
|
Bankura
|
Jyotsna Mandi
|
250
|
Raipur (ST)
|
Bankura
|
Mrittunjay Murmu
|
251
|
Taldangra
|
Bankura
|
Arup Chakraborty
|
252
|
Bankura
|
Bankura
|
Sayantika Banerjee (Actress)
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
253
|
Barjora
|
Bankura
|
Alok Mukherjee
|
254
|
Onda
|
Bankura
|
Arup Kumar Khan
|
255
|
Bishnupur
|
Bankura
|
Archita Bid
|
256
|
Katulpur (SC)
|
Bankura
|
Sangeeta Malik
|
257
|
Indas (SC)
|
Bankura
|
Runu Mete
|
258
|
Sonamukhi (SC)
|
Bankura
|
Shyamal Santra
|
259
|
Khandaghosh (SC)
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Nabin Chandra Bag
|
260
|
Bardhaman Dakshin
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Khokon Das
|
261
|
Raina (SC)
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Shampa Dhara
|
262
|
Jamalpur (SC)
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Alok Kumar Majhi
|
263
|
Monteswar
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Siddiqullah Chowdhury
|
264
|
Kalna (SC)
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Deboprasad Bag
|
265
|
Memari
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Madhusudan Bhattacharya
|
266
|
Bardhaman Uttar (SC)
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Nishith Kumar Malik
|
267
|
Bhatar
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Mangobindo Adhikary
|
268
|
Purbasthali Dakshin
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Swapan Debnath
|
269
|
Purbasthali Uttar
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Tapan Chatterjee
|
270
|
Katwa
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Rabindranath Chatterjee
|
271
|
Ketugram
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Sekh Sahonawez
|
272
|
Mangalkot
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Apurba Chowdhury (Achal)
|
273
|
Ausgram (SC)
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Abhedananda Thander
|
274
|
Galsi (SC)
|
Purba Bardhaman
|
Nepal Ghorui
|
275
|
Pandabeswar
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Narendranath Chakraborty
|
AC No
|
AC Name
|
District
|
Name of Candidate
|
276
|
Durgapur Purba
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Pradip Majumdar
|
277
|
Durgapur Paschim
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Biswanath Parial
|
278
|
Raniganj
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Tapas Banerjee
|
279
|
Jamuria
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Hareram Singh
|
280
|
Asansol Dakshin
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Sayani Ghosh (Actress)
|
281
|
Asansol Uttar
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Moloy Ghatak
|
282
|
Kulti
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Ujjal Chatterjee
|
283
|
Barabani
|
Paschim Bardhaman
|
Bidhan Upadhyay
|
284
|
Dubrajpur (SC)
|
Birbhum
|
Ashima Dhibar
|
285
|
Suri
|
Birbhum
|
Bikash Roy Chowdhury
|
286
|
Bolpur
|
Birbhum
|
Chandra Nath Sinha
|
287
|
Nanoor (SC)
|
Birbhum
|
Bidhan Chandra Majhi
|
288
|
Labpur
|
Birbhum
|
Abhijit Singha (Rana)
|
289
|
Sainthia (SC)
|
Birbhum
|
Nilabati Saha
|
290
|
Mayureswar
|
Birbhum
|
Abhijit Ray
|
291
|
Rampurhat
|
Birbhum
|
Dr. Asish Banerjee
|
292
|
Hansan
|
Birbhum
|
Ashok Kumar Chattopadhyay
|
293
|
Nalhati
|
Birbhum
|
Rajendra Prasad Singh
|
294
|
Murarai
|
Birbhum
|
Abdur Rahaman
March 5
Ahead of Assembly polls, an iconic sweet shop in Kolkata has launched 'sandesh' sweets etched with logos, slogans of political parties.
"We make new items as per season. Customers are liking the election-themed Sandesh and buying as per preference," says the shop's manager.
March 5
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that the party is releasing a list of 291 candidates which includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. On 3 seats of north Bengal, we not putting up our candidates. I will contest from Nandigram
"I am going to Nandigram on 9th March. On 10th March, I will file the nomination at Haldia, " said Mamata Banerjee.
March 1
ABP-C-Voter opinion poll suggests that Mamata Banerjee led TMC is set to return to power in West Bengal.
As per the opinion poll, Mamata Banerjee is all set to score a hat-trick in Bengal with the TMC winning around 148-164 seats in the 294-member Assembly. The BJP is expected to increase its tally to somewhere around 92-108 seats from just 3 at present.
March 1
The Bhartiya Janata Party wrote a letter to the Kolkata police commissioner alleging that the Trinamool Congress Party TMC along with some of the top cops of the police department have been engaged in 'irregular act' ahead of the Assembly polls under the banner of Welfare Associations. Read more
February 26
The west Bengal polling dates announced & will be held in 8 phases, meanwhile, counting of votes for all five assembly elections on May 2.
|West Bengal Assembly Elections Date Schedule
|Bengal Polling Phase
|Election Dates
|Polling in District
|Phase 1
|Mar 27
|Purulia, Paschim Midnapur(Part 1), Bankura, Purbo Midnapur(Part 1), Jhargram
|Phase 2
|Apr 1
|NA
|Phase 3
|Apr 6
|Howrah Part 1, Hugli Part 1, South 24 Pargana(Part 2)
|Phase 4
|Apr 10
|NA
|Phase 5
|Apr 17
|North Pargana(Part1), Darjeeling, Nadia, Kalimpong, Pubo Bardhaman(Part 1), Jalpaiguri
|Phase 6
|Apr 22
|North Pargana(Part2), Pubo Bardhaman(Part 2), Nadia(Part 2), Uttar Dinajpur
|Phase 7
|Apr 26
|Malda(Part 1), Murshidabad(Part1), Kolkata South, Paschim Bardhaman, Dakshin Dinajpur
|Phase 8
|Apr 29
|Malda(Part 2), Birbhum, Murshidabad(Part2), Kolkata North
|Bengal Vote Counting & Result Declaration Date
|2 May
Meanwhile just ahead of the announcement of the date, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today tweeted that up to 56,500 workers - 40,500 unskilled, 8,000 semi-skilled, and 8,000 skilled - will benefit from this.
February 25
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressing an election rally in Hooghly district took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Further, the Bengal chief minister called the PM the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country.
Attacking PM Modi, Banerjee said that the BJP leader will face an "even worse fate" than former US President Donald Trump.
"Narendra Modi is the biggest 'dangabaaz' (rioter) in the country... What has happened to Trump, he (Modi) will meet an even worse fate. Nothing can be gained from violence," the Trinamool supremo said.
February 23
Prime Minister Narendra addressing a rally in Kolkata said that the enthusiasm and energy by the crowd are sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi.
"Now West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change)," he said.
Pitching for a BJP government in poll-bound Bengal, Modi said that the BJP government should be formed not just for political 'poribartan' (political change), but for 'asol poribartan' (real change) in the state. "Lotus will bring that 'asol poribartan' that youth aims for," he said.
February 22
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is said to attend several political events and rallies for the upcoming West Bengal election.
An official of the CM's Secretariat said that Deb during his three-day stay in Bengal would attend several roadshows, Rath Yatra and poll-related events on Tuesday and Wednesday in the North 24 Parganas district in the election-bound state.
February 20
Amit Shah was at the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and had lunch at Subrata Biswas's home in Narayanpur village in Diamond Harbour.
The home of the migrant family from Bangladesh was decorated to welcome high-profile guests.
February 17
While the West Bengal election is just around the corner, a recently conducted opinion poll suggested that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will return to power in West Bengal for the third time.
The opinion poll conducted by the CNX and ABP Ananda (a private news channel) showed that the TMC will get around 146 to 156 seats, while the BJP will win around 113 to 121 seats.
The opinion poll predicted that the TMC will face a reduction not only in the number of seats but also in terms of vote share. It bagged 211 seats and 44.9% votes it bagged in the last Assembly elections. But according to the opinion poll, it will get 42% votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.
February 16
The West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) will hold a meeting with its district wings ahead of the talks with the Left parties regarding the seat-sharing in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.
The meeting will be chaired by the president of WBPCC, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
February 13
Taking a jibe at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that by the time the West Bengal assembly election ends, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee will also start raising Jai Shri Ram slogans.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had declined to speak at an official event on January 23 where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
February 6
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda arrived in Kolkata late at night on Friday.
Nadda is scheduled to launch the 'Poribartan Yatra' from Chatir math Ground in Nadia district's Nabadwip police station area on Saturday.
While the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' will start from Nabadwip and culminate at Barrackpore, TMC's 'Jansamarthan Yatra' will begin from Chapra and move through Krishnanagar and end at Palashi.
Ahead of the two mega rallies in West Bengal, the TMC has accused the BJP of indulging in "malicious propaganda", saying the saffron party is trying to communalise the upcoming assembly polls in the state.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 by taking some traitors from TMC. She also went on to say that those who are joining the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters.
February 5
A delegation of West Bengal Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India demanding that Assembly elections in the state should be held in many phases and also requested it to deploy only paramilitary force at polling booths to give all parties a level playing field.
February 5
Congress leader Abdul Mannan has written a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking permission to form an alliance with Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).
Cong, Left to hold seat-sharing talks on Feb 7
Congress and the Left parties will hold a third-round meeting on February 7 to discuss the seat-sharing for the Bengal elections. The two parties had on Thursday decided the deal for 193 seats of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.
February 5
A plea has been filed in Calcutta High Court against Bharatiya Janata Party's proposed 'Rath Yatra' in West Bengal ahead of assembly elections in the state. The plea filed by a lawyer named Rama Prasad Sarkar, who seeks High Court's intervention to prevent BJP from holding the "Rath Yatras".
February 4
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP is using a formula to win West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 by taking some traitors from TMC. She also went on to say that those who are joining the BJP should remember that they (BJP) are rioters.
Earlier, former TMC minister Rajib Banerjee who recently quit the TMC and join the BJP alleged that irregularities have been detected in the recruitment of forest department personnel during his tenure.
Rajib Banerjee, who was a forest minister in the state cabinet, switched over to the BJP last week.
February 2
TMC MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee shared a video on his Twitter attacking the saffron party for 'insulting' the national anthem. "Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can't even sing our National Anthem correctly. This is the party which claims to uphold India's honour and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will @narendramodi, @AmitShah, @BJP4India apologise for this "Anti-National" Act?" tweeted Banerjee with a hashtag #BJPInsultsNationalAnthem.
January 6
Laxmi Ratan Shukla as West Bengal minister of state for youth services and sports resigned from the ruling Trinamool Congress.
Shukla's resignation came months before the assembly election in the state and almost a fortnight after transport minister Suvendu Adhikari left the party and joined the BJP.