West Bengal Polls 2021: 191 Candidates in 30 Constituencies go to Polls in Phase 1, Bitter Battle Between BJP-TMC Expected

KOLKATA: It is going to be a bitter battle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and two-time West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, as West Bengal goes to poll on Saturday, the first phase of the eight-phased elections for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly.

A total of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies are in the fray in Phase 1. The 30 constituencies are spread across 5 districts of the state.



Of the 191 candidates, 170 are male contestants and 21 are female.



The fate of the 191 candidates would be decided by 73,80,942 (73.80 lakh) voters of which 37,52,938 (37.52 lakh) are male and 36,27,949 (36.27 lakh) are women voters. There are around 1,23,393 voters who are above the age of 80 years.

There are 55 Third Genders who are expected to cast their vote.



As many as 40,408 people with disabilities are also part of the electorate in Phase 1.

The Election Commission has set up a total of 10,288 polling stations including 2059 auxiliary polling stations keeping in mind the COVID situation.





Also Read: West Bengal Election 2021 Live Update: Actor Couple Neel And Trina Bhattacharya Join TMC

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi