'Why doesn't the CM just wear a pair of Bermudas' Says Dilip Ghosh

KOLKATA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday triggered a fresh controversy when he said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should wear a pair of Bermudas in order to display her injured leg.



Addressing a public rally in Purulia district on Tuesday, Ghosh said: "The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that," the BJP state unit chief said. The controversial statement sparked off raging criticism by Trinamool Congress leaders.

The party's LokSabha MP MohuaMoitra tweeted on Wednesday, saying: "BJP state president asks in public meeting why Mamata Di is wearing a saree, she should be wearing "Bermuda" shorts to display her leg better. And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?"

Another Trinamool MP KakoliGhoshDastidar described the words as shocking. "It now appears that the role of state president has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards TMC workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits," she added. (IANS)

