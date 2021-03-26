You must vote for a government that upholds the constitution of India and the principles of democracy: Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: The former Prime Minster of India Manmohan Singh in a video message today urged the people of Assam to vote for a government that upholds the constitution of India and the principals of democracy.



As Assam is going to polls for the first phase of Assembly elections on March 27, he appealed to the people to vote for the Congress, who according to him is committed to protecting the unique language, culture and history of Assam.

Recalling his association with Assam, the former PM who was a Rajya Sabha member from Assam from 1991 to 2019, and was elected to the upper house of parliament from Rajasthan said, "The people of Assam enabled me to serve our country as Finance Minister of India for five years and as Prime Minister for 10 years. Today I am speaking as one of you. Once again the time has come for you to cast your ballot... You must vote wisely."

He also mentioned his association with former Chief Ministers of Assam Hiteshwar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi.





Under the leadership of late Shri Tarun Gogoi, Assam made a new beginning towards peace & development. However it is now facing a serious set-back, society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture & language, rights of people being denied.: Former PM, Dr. Manmohan Singh pic.twitter.com/fTAJCQazqD — Congress (@INCIndia) March 26, 2021

The Tarun Gogoi led Congress Government which was in power for 15 years was dethroned by the BJP in 2016.

While stating that the people of Assam has endured terrible suffering through a long period of insurgency and unrest, Singh said that it was only under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi during 2001-2016 that Assam witnessed a "new Beginning " towards peace and development.

"However, it is now facing a very serious setback. Society is being divided on the basis of religion, culture and language. The basic rights of the common man are being denied. There is an atmosphere of tension and of fear. The ill-conceived note bandi (demonetization) and badly implemented GST (Goods and Services Tax) have weakened the economy," said Singh.

Lakhs of people and women had lost their livelihoods, youths were desperate for decent jobs, the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas had made life difficult for the aam admi (common man), "the poor are becoming poorer and COVID-19 is making matters much worse", he said.

"You must vote for a government that upholds the constitution of India and the principles of democracy. You must vote for a government that will care for every citizen, for every community. You must vote for a government that will ensure inclusive growth. You must vote for a government that will put Assam once again on the path of peace and development."

Speaking about the Assam Congress, Singh said that the Congress has prepared a 'Jan Manifesto' with promises that are practical and as a measure of its determination it has also announced five guarantees to the people of the state.

"If elected to power, the Assam Congress will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act. Also, it will do its utmost to repeal the CAA," he said while spelling out the guarantees.

"Brothers and sisters. Your future and the future of your children is in your hands," he said, appealing for votes for the Congress.

The first phase of Assam Assembly election will start tomorrow (March 27), while the second will be held on April 1 and the third will be held on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

Also Read: Excavator Brought to move Giant Ship in Suez Canal broke Internet with Memes

Also Watch: Medha Patkar in Guwahati, supports Akhil Gogoi