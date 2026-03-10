165 Militants Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh's TCL Districts Over Six Years, Assembly Told

A total of 165 militants belonging to various insurgent groups surrendered before security forces in the insurgency-affected districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) in Arunachal Pradesh between January 2020 and December 2025, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

State Home Minister Mama Natung provided the details in response to a written question from NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham during the Assembly session.

