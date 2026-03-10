165 Militants Surrender in Arunachal Pradesh's TCL Districts Over Six Years, Assembly Told

A total of 165 militants belonging to various insurgent groups surrendered before security forces in the insurgency-affected districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) in Arunachal Pradesh between January 2020 and December 2025, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.
State Home Minister Mama Natung provided the details in response to a written question from NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham during the Assembly session.
Of the 165 total surrenders, 77 militants laid down arms in Longding district — the highest among the three. Tirap district recorded 47 surrenders, while Changlang saw 41 militants give themselves up to security forces over the six-year period.
The surrenders span ten different insurgent organisations operating in the region. The largest number — 50 cadres — belonged to the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah), commonly known as NSCN(IM).
Another 37 militants were from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khango-Yung Aung), while 35 rebels of the Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) also surrendered during the period.
The remaining surrenders came from a range of smaller factions — 27 from the NSCN (Khaplang), 14 from the NSCN (Reformation), five from the NSCN (Khango-Nonny), four from the NSCN (Unification), two each from the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), the NSCN (Khaplang-2), and the Eastern Naga National Organisation (ENNO), and one from the NSCN (Khaplang-Ang).