Arunachal: Development must deliver real, lasting benefits, says Mama Natung

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Mama Natung, Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a detailed inspection of multiple ongoing development projects at Nere village in East Kameng district on Friday, stressing that development efforts must translate into "real, lasting benefits" for the people. Sharing updates on X, the minister said, "Today I conducted a detailed inspection of key development works at Nere village, East Kameng district," underscoring the government's continued push to strengthen grassroots infrastructure.

During the visit, Natung inspected a series of projects under construction, including the Debeyar Circle Officer (CO) office, panchayat bhawan-cum-common service centre, proposed PHE sub-division office site, CO quarter, WRD sub-division office, forest guest house, RWD guest house, MO Type-IV quarter and the multipurpose hall at Nere General Ground.

He said the purpose of the inspection was not merely to review physical progress but also to ensure quality standards and timely execution.

"Shared necessary suggestions at project sites to ensure quality and timely completion," Natung said.

The Home Minister also visited NSCBAV Nere and reviewed the under-construction government middle school building, where he interacted with the school authorities.

Highlighting the importance of educational infrastructure, Natung said, "Interacted with school authorities, carefully noted their concerns and assured that the issues will be taken up with priority." Reiterating the government's commitment to people-centric governance, he asserted, "Development must remain focused on delivering real, lasting benefits to our people."

The inspection reflects the state government's emphasis on strengthening administrative infrastructure, improving service delivery mechanisms and upgrading educational facilities in rural and remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

