1,800 kg waste cleared from Arunachal River in cleanliness drive

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Around 1,800 kilograms of waste were removed from the Yagamso River during a cleanliness drive conducted by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) along the Energy Park stretch here on Saturday.

The large volume of waste collected from the river mainly comprised household plastic items and debris from building construction, highlighting the growing impact of improper waste disposal on urban water bodies.

To ensure environmentally responsible disposal, volunteers segregated the waste at the site itself.

Plastic waste and construction materials were transported to the dumping site for further processing, while organic wet waste was composted in nearby pits to naturally enrich the soil.

The drive witnessed active participation from the Nyishi Students' Union of Rajiv Gandhi University, along with social media influencers Shiva Tells and Deju Bayor, who joined hands to spread awareness on river conservation.

YMCR convenor Kanku Kabak thanked the volunteers for their support and said the organisation has been actively working for river conservation since 2016.

She urged the public to adopt responsible waste disposal practices in their daily lives to protect rivers and the environment.

