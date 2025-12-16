Concern grows over stray animals feeding on plastic waste in Pathsala

A CORRESPONDENT

PATHSALA: Pathsala is facing a serious environmental concern as stray animals, especially cows, are increasingly seen feeding on plastic waste dumped along streets, markets, and public places. The recurring sight has drawn attention to the growing problem of improper plastic disposal and inadequate waste management across the town.

Residents allege that irregular garbage collection and the lack of systematic waste handling have resulted in plastic waste piling up along roadsides and open areas. Polythene bags, food wrappers, disposable items, and other non-biodegradable materials are often discarded in the open, making them easily accessible to stray animals. With limited food sources available, cattle are frequently seen rummaging through garbage heaps in search of edible waste, unintentionally consuming plastic materials along with food scraps.

The increasing presence of plastic waste on streets has also raised concerns about its impact on the town’s overall cleanliness. Scattered garbage creates unhygienic surroundings, especially in busy commercial areas and residential localities. During rainfall, plastic waste often blocks drains and roadside channels, leading to waterlogging and further deterioration of sanitary conditions. The situation not only affects daily life but also contributes to environmental pollution.

Stray animals feeding on garbage have also become a common sight near shops, markets, and roadside eateries where waste is dumped without proper segregation. The absence of covered bins and designated dumping areas has worsened the problem, allowing plastic waste to spread easily across public spaces.

Concerned citizens have urged the authorities to take immediate steps to address the issue by ensuring regular garbage collection and effective monitoring of waste disposal practices. They have also demanded stricter regulation on plastic waste management and action against indiscriminate dumping. Many residents believe that proper segregation of waste at the source and timely clearance of garbage can significantly reduce the problem.

