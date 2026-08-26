19 children rescued, 3 held in Arunachal child trafficking crackdown

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Nineteen children were rescued from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh and three suspected brokers were arrested in a crackdown on a child trafficking network, police said on Tuesday. A case was registered at Namsai police station on August 17 after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of the district lodged a complaint, they said.

The children were rescued from Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, Aalo in West Siang, Pasighat in East Siang, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Longding, they added. Given the inter-district nature of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that economically vulnerable families were allegedly approached with promises of better education and care for their children, following which the minors were procured and placed with individuals at distant locations, they said.

A majority of the rescued children are below eight years of age, with the youngest being around three, Namsai SP Sange Thinley said.

"Police have also uncovered suspected monetary transactions ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per child involving some intermediaries and parents," he said.

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