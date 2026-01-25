200 youths receive appointment letters in Arunachal at 18th Rozgar Mela

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of the 18th Rozgar Mela held across the country, 200 youths in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday received appointment letters at a programme organized at the ITBP NE Frontier headquarters here.

The appointments were part of a nationwide drive in which more than 61,000 candidates were issued letters of appointment.

Inspector General of ITBP NE Frontier Headquarters Amitabh Gupta handed over appointment letters to the 200 candidates, including 38 women, during the event, an official statement said.

The mela was addressed via video conferencing by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who distributed appointment letters to newly recruited candidates selected for various government ministries and departments.

Across India, the recruits will join organizations under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services, the Department of Higher Education and other departments.

Addressing the event, the Prime Minister said connecting youth with skills and providing employment and self-employment opportunities has been a top priority of the government.

He said the Rozgar Mela was launched to bring government recruitment into mission mode and has now become an important platform through which lakhs of young people have received government jobs.

He added that the 18th edition of the mela was organized at more than 40 locations across the country.

Highlighting India's demographic strength, Modi said the country is among the youngest nations in the world and that the government is working to create opportunities for youth both within India and abroad.

He said trade and mobility agreements with several countries are opening new avenues for young Indians.

Highlighting women's participation, Modi said more than 8,000 women received appointment letters in the current Rozgar Mela and that women's participation in the workforce has nearly doubled over the past 11 years.

He said schemes such as Mudra and Startup India have encouraged women-led enterprises and self-employment.

The Prime Minister urged the newly appointed candidates to work with honesty and sensitivity, keep citizens' difficulties in mind, and bring small but meaningful reforms in their work.

