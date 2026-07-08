21-year-old man found hanging near DC office in Arunachal’s West Siang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A 21-year-old man was found hanging from a banyan tree near the Deputy Commissioner's office complex at Aalo in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district on Tuesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Nitish Kumar Ram, West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba said.

Ram was found hanging from a banyan tree near the DC office complex at around 7.50 am on Tuesday, the SP said.

Police recovered a suicide note, a handset and a Bluetooth device from his body. Police said the deceased had been suffering from depression and anxiety.

In his suicide note, Ram apologised to his family for not being a good son. He also requested his parents to forgive him for not performing well in his studies. The SP said a magisterial inquest had been conducted and the body was kept in the mortuary.

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