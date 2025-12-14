229 cases settled through Lok Adalat in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The fourth National Lok Adalat was conducted across Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, with 229 cases disposed of in a single day and a total settlement amount of Rs 1.18 crore, easing the burden on courts across the state.

The Lok Adalat was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), Itanagar, and was held in various subordinate courts, where 27 benches were constituted to take up a total of 3,530 cases at both the pre-litigation and pending stages.

The courts involved included the District and Sessions Courts at Bomdila, Pasighat, Tezu, Yupia and Aalo; the Additional District and Sessions Court at Basar; the Courts of the Chief Judicial Magistrates at Bomdila, Seppa, Pasighat, Ziro, Tezu, Changlang, Daporijo, Yupia and Aalo; and the Courts of the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Tawang, Anjaw, Pangin, Yingkiong, Koloriang, Longding, Anini, Yupia, Namsai, Khonsa and Palin, along with DLSA Lohit.

Lok Adalat is an alternative dispute resolution mechanism conducted in a single sitting to facilitate the speedy and amicable settlement of disputes. It provides a forum for resolving cases at the pre-litigation and pending stages through mutual compromise between the parties, helping to reduce case pendency in regular courts.

No court fee is payable for matters taken up in Lok Adalats, making the process accessible and cost-effective for litigants.

