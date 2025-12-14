Dr Mukul Sangma vows to strengthen TMC; Rupa Marak to head TMC GHADC committee

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Dr Mukul Sangma does not merely feature in political headlines - he commands them. With a little over two years remaining before Meghalaya heads towards the next Legislative Assembly elections, the former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition has once again unsettled the state's political calculus. Even as speculation swirled over a possible realignment with the ruling National People's Party (NPP), the political message from Sangma's camp has now been sharpened: not with the NPP, but firmly with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Underlining this stance, Sangma has constituted a Trinamool Congress committee for the upcoming Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections, to be headed by Dadenggre MLA Rupa M. Marak - an unmistakable signal of organizational consolidation rather than political drift.

As political corridors buzzed with crossover conjecture, Dr Sangma, who currently leads the Trinamool Congress Legislature Party in Meghalaya, ruled out any such move. In contrast to exit narratives doing the rounds, developments within the TMC point towards strategic tightening and electoral preparedness.

The GHADC committee, with Rupa M. Marak tasked with identifying and allotting tickets, is being viewed as a calculated move to strengthen the party's grassroots presence in the politically crucial Garo Hills region ahead of next year's council elections.

Dr Mukul Sangma said, "I have constituted a committee under Rupa Marak, and the committee will advertise seeking candidates for TMC tickets for the upcoming GHADC elections."

The former Chief Minister has also constituted the TMC youth wing at Songsak, signalling a renewed thrust on cadre-building and youth mobilization. Sources indicate that Dr Sangma recently held meetings in Kolkata to chalk out strategies for the GHADC elections and further consolidate the party organization.

The TMC, it is learnt, plans to field candidates in the GHADC polls and is also considering aligning with like-minded parties after the elections, adding another strategic layer to Meghalaya's fast-evolving political landscape.

