4 Workers Dead After Wall Collapse, Landslide in Itanagar

Four workers were killed and three others injured after a protection wall collapsed during a landslide at Niti Vihar in Itanagar on Monday evening, police confirmed.
The incident, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall, buried seven labourers under mud and debris at the construction site. Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar said the collapse occurred around 4 pm.
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The protection wall gave way after sustained rainfall weakened the surrounding soil, sending mud and debris sliding down onto the workers at the site.
All seven trapped labourers were eventually pulled out by rescue teams. Four were declared dead, while the remaining three were shifted to a city hospital for treatment.
"Four workers died on the spot while the three injured were taken to a hospital in the city for treatment," SP Basar said.
Personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with the district administration and police, conducted the rescue operation at the site.
Officials said the effort was made significantly harder by the relentless rainfall, which kept the soil dense, heavy, and unstable — making it difficult to pinpoint the exact location of those buried.
"Continuous rain made the mud dense and unstable, which made it difficult for rescue teams to determine the exact location of the trapped workers. Despite the challenges, the teams made every effort to recover them," Basar said.
The four workers who lost their lives have been identified as Choki Tasar, Godak Raja (30), Godak Tabin (35), and Ratan Barman (26).
The three injured workers — Tatung Tait, Choki Takio, and Hasinoor Ali — are currently receiving medical care at a hospital in Itanagar.