48 PMGSY roads damaged by landslides, rain in Arunachal: RWD Minister

ITANAGAR: As many as 48 roads constructed under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) scheme in Arunachal Pradesh have been damaged over the past two years due to recurrent landslides and heavy monsoon rainfall, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Replying to a query by BJP MLA Tai Nikio during question hour, Rural Works Department (RWD) Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said the state's fragile terrain, high rainfall and geological vulnerability significantly contribute to such damage.

The minister said the department could not undertake restoration for all affected roads due to the absence of dedicated maintenance funds for flood-related damage.

"Despite this, the department carried out emergency restoration works on ongoing projects with the help of existing contractors, even though such activities were beyond the scope of the agreements," he added.

Sona informed that the department has sought ?181 crore as gap funding from the state finance department for the restoration of the damaged roads. "Once funds are made available, restoration works will be taken up," he said.

The minister added that the state government has also approached the Centre for financial assistance to restore the damaged roads, but the concerned ministry has not responded so far. Responding to a supplementary question, Sona said the Centre has conveyed that it would not sanction additional funds for incomplete roads under PMGSY-I, citing that sufficient time had already been provided for the execution of works.

