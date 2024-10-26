62nd Walong Day celebrations: Indian Army completes 251 km cycling expedition

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Indian Army’s cycling expedition team successfully completed the three-day adventure trip on Thursday. The expedition, a part of the 62nd Walong Day celebration, was flagged-in at Namti war memorial, a defence official said.

As many as 62 cyclists including cycling enthusiasts from the Indian Army, women officers, ITBP personnel, local youths and two youths from Pune, traversed three border districts of Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw covering 251-kilometres through the breathtaking Lohit Valley to reach Namti, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said. Namti in Anjaw district is over 550 kilometres from state capital Itanagar.

He said the cyclists rode through diverse and challenging terrain including the Kamlang Tiger Reserve in Wakro, and the revered Parsuram Kund- both in Lohit district.

During their journey, they engaged with the local community at Hayuliang in Anjaw district, promoting adventure tourism and emphasizing the importance of health and fitness, he said.

He said the cyclists rode alongside the pristine Lohit River and passed through the vibrant village of Walong before reaching their final destination at Namti. The flagging-in ceremony was marked by a deep sense of camaraderie and remembrance, Lt Col Rawat said.

He said the cycling expedition not only celebrated the spirit of adventure but also underscored the Indian Army’s commitment to promoting border area tourism and honouring the brave soldiers who have laid down their lives in defense of our nation.

The expedition was flagged off by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Golden Pagoda in Namsai on October 21.

