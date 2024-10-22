Arunachal Pradesh: Cycling Expedition to Honor Walong Heroes Officially Flagged Off

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday flagged off a cycling expedition to the border town of Namti from Namsai.

The cycling expedition is a part of the month-long 62nd Walong Day celebration organized by the Indian Army in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh government and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO).

A total 62 cyclists, including cycling enthusiasts from the Indian Army including lady officers, ITBP, youths from Arunachal Pradesh and two cyclists from Pune, will cycle their way through the picturesque landscape of the Lohit Valley, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

He said the cyclists started the three-day journey from Golden Pagoda at Namsai and will ride through Wakro, the holy site of Parshuram Kund, vibrant village of Hayuliang and will finish at Namti, also known as the ‘Tigers Mouth’, a site of historical significance where troops of the Indian Army stalled the adversary’s offensive

The expedition will provide an excellent opportunity for all participants to pay homage to our brave soldiers who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the nation, he said.

During the course of their journey, Lt Col Rawat said the cyclists will interact with the locals enroute while enjoying the mesmerizing beauty of the Lohit Valley.

He reiterated Indian Army’s commitment to place Lohit Valley on the tourism map of India and to empower local youth to facilitate necessary infrastructure and skills. The event was attended by minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Dasanglu Pul, officials of the Indian Army, ITBP, senior government officials, etc. The Walong Day celebrations will continue till November 14.

