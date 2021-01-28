7,087 Health workers in Arunachal Pradesh inoculated

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: A total of 7,087 Health workers have received shots of COVID-19 vaccine so far in Arunachal Pradesh, informed State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung.

On the other hand, one more person tested positive 19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the State to 16,821, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa on Wednesday.

The symptomatic patient was detected from the Capital Complex Region through RT-PCR test.

Meanwhile, two more infected patients recuperated on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,751.

While the recovery rate is 99.58 per cent, the positivity rate currently stands at 0.08 per cent. The fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent.

The State now has only 14 active COVID-19 cases while 56 persons have succumbed to the infection so far.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at four followed by two each reported from the Capital Complex Region (comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa area), Changlang, Tawang and East Siang districts.

The State has so far conducted 3,90,552 sample tests, including 178 on Tuesday, added Dr Libang.

Meanwhile, the Health department has been carrying out inoculation drives four days a week — Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Till date, seven persons have developed after effects from immunization in the State.

The highest numbers of vaccines were administered in Papumpare district so far with a total of 870 persons receiving the jabs, followed by Namsai (626) and West Kameng (588).

Till now, the State has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Centre, added Padung.

