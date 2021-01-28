Continue COVID-19 precautions, follow the SOPs: Governor Mishra to masses

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig. (retd) Dr B.D. Mishra has appealed to the people of the State to continue following the COVID-19 precautions by observing all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to fight the pandemic. Unfurling the National Tricolour on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day at Indira Gandhi Park here, the Governor paid homage to the COVID-19 warriors who had lost their lives in the line of duty.

The celebration remained a low-key affair this year due to the pandemic as only a small number of people were invited to attend the celebrations by maintaining all COVID-19 protocols.

"I thank the people from the core of my heart for their unprecedented cooperation and standing united in these challenging times, fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We are proud of the fact that two 'Made in India' vaccines are now available. We will keep on working hard to ramp up our capacity for covering more and more population for vaccination as per the guidelines of the Centre," Mishra said.

He, however, said that vaccination does not mean that the people lower their guards and appealed to the people to continue to take precautions such as wearing mask, washing hands regularly, avoiding spitting in public places and observing physical distancing.

The Governor also said that the State government had taken up a massive Rs 400 crore mission for upgrading the infrastructure in the district hospitals, besides establishing ICU facilities at seven locations in the State. "The government had purchased 78 ambulances for the remote corners of the State. Around 400 staff nurses, 66 medical officers and 34 specialists' doctors have been also recruited afresh," he added.

Ceremonial march past and announcement of State awards by the CS were the celebration highlights.

