AAPSU seeks Minister’s intervention to restore pharmacy services in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Friday urged Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge to restore normal pharmacy services in the Itanagar Capital Region, saying the ongoing dispute involving some pharmacies and sections of the media had disrupted access to essential medicines. In a representation to the minister, the union said the standoff had caused hardship to patients, particularly those requiring life-saving drugs and regular medication for chronic illnesses. It warned that the situation could worsen without immediate intervention. AAPSU supported strict enforcement of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, but said regulatory action should not disrupt public access to medicines. It sought immediate restoration of services at licensed pharmacies, a fair and time-bound inquiry into the allegations, action against those found guilty without affecting compliant establishments, and dialogue among pharmacies, media representatives and other stakeholders. Acting on the representation, Wahge directed the Director of Health Services to examine the matter on priority and ensure the uninterrupted supply and availability of essential medicines in the Capital Region.

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