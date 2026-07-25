Arunachal Congress Slams Centre Over NEET Crisis, Seeks Parliament Debate and Exam Reforms

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of diverting attention from the NEET examination crisis and demanded a discussion in Parliament, systemic examination reforms and accountability for alleged paper leaks and irregularities. In a statement, APCC spokesperson Johny Yangfo said the NEET issue was a national education crisis affecting more than 22 lakh aspirants and alleged that repeated examination irregularities had eroded students’ confidence. The APCC questioned the Centre over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), repeated examination failures and the accountability of the Union Education Ministry. It also asked why the government was reluctant to hold a full discussion on the issue in Parliament. Yangfo called for an independent probe into examination irregularities, comprehensive reforms in the NTA, stronger security for question papers, a transparent examination calendar, protection for whistle-blowers and relief for students affected by proven malpractice.

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