AAPSU seeks NEET reforms, more centres in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has condemned the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding strict action against those involved, structural reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA), and more examination centres across Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement, AAPSU president Meje Taku termed the controversy a "systemic failure" that has shaken public trust in the country's medical entrance examination system. He said the repeated leaks, following a similar controversy in NEET-UG 2024, point to serious flaws in the examination administration process.

The union demanded a time-bound CBI investigation and strict punishment for all individuals, coaching centres and officials found involved in the alleged leak. It also urged the Union Education Ministry to introduce reforms in the NTA, including independent audits and stronger security measures for question paper handling.

The AAPSU further said any re-examination should be conducted only after a complete overhaul of the security system.

The apex students' body of the state also highlighted the difficulties faced by students from Arunachal Pradesh due to the limited number of NEET examination centres in the state.

For NEET 2026, only four centres, Itanagar, Basar, Namsai and Pasighat, were allotted, forcing many students from remote districts to travel long distances at high cost.

Stating that the issue has remained unresolved for years, AAPSU demanded additional examination centres in major district headquarters, including Tawang, Bomdila, Tezu, Ziro, Aalo, Changlang, Deomali and Roing.

The union also sought financial reimbursement for candidates who had travelled to appear for the now-cancelled examination.

The AAPSU said it would continue taking up the matter with the Ministry of Education and mobilise student opinion until its demands are addressed.

Also Read: CBI arrests five accused, raids multiple locations across country in NEET paper-leak case