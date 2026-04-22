AAPSU to Adopt Arunachal's Oldest College as Model Institution

ITANAGAR — The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has decided to voluntarily adopt Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in Pasighat, East Siang district, and develop it into a model institute of higher learning.
The decision was taken unanimously at AAPSU's central executive council meeting held at NEFA Club in Itanagar on April 19.
In a representation to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, AAPSU President Meje Taku and General Secretary Mato Bui asked the state government to issue the necessary directives to complete all formalities without delay.
The union also appealed for directions to the Commissioner, Secretary, and Director of Higher and Technical Education to facilitate the adoption process on their end.
Also Read: AAPSU voices concern over healthcare crisis at TRIHMS
Founded on July 3, 1964, with just 42 students and eight faculty members, JNC was Arunachal Pradesh's only institution of higher education until 1978.
Today, it serves approximately 4,000 to 5,000 students annually and continues to carry deep historical significance — including its role in supporting AAPSU during the union's own early years.
It is precisely that connection, AAPSU said, that shaped the decision to adopt the college — framing it as both a responsibility and a natural extension of a longstanding relationship.
While acknowledging the contributions of successive state governments to JNC's development, AAPSU President Taku pointed to a range of unresolved concerns.
These include inadequate infrastructure, a shortage of faculty, and limited hostel capacity and food facilities — issues that continue to affect thousands of students who depend on the college each year.