AAPSU to Adopt Arunachal's Oldest College as Model Institution

ITANAGAR — The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) has decided to voluntarily adopt Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) in Pasighat, East Siang district, and develop it into a model institute of higher learning.

The decision was taken unanimously at AAPSU's central executive council meeting held at NEFA Club in Itanagar on April 19.

Union Urges Government to Fast-Track the Process

In a representation to Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, AAPSU President Meje Taku and General Secretary Mato Bui asked the state government to issue the necessary directives to complete all formalities without delay.

The union also appealed for directions to the Commissioner, Secretary, and Director of Higher and Technical Education to facilitate the adoption process on their end.

Also Read: AAPSU voices concern over healthcare crisis at TRIHMS