AAPSU voices concern over healthcare crisis at TRIHMS

Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has raised alarm over the deteriorating healthcare scenario at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), highlighting the acute shortage of doctors, nurses, and essential medical equipment.

The union also appealed for rebuilding trust between patients and doctors in the wake of a recent attack on two medical professionals, which has created a sense of fear among healthcare workers.

Addressing the media at TRIHMS on Sunday, AAPSU finance secretary Byabang Hapo Dui and assistant education secretary Lingdum Kame said the institute was struggling under severe manpower and infrastructure gaps, making it difficult for patients to receive timely treatment.

“Despite limited resources, doctors and nurses have been working tirelessly and relentlessly to provide healthcare services to the people. The government must act swiftly to strengthen TRIHMS and ensure that patients are not left to suffer due to systemic shortcomings,” Dui said. The student leaders informed that the strike called by medical staff following the attack had been withdrawn and that healthcare services would resume from Monday, offering much-needed relief to patients.

They clarified that the unfortunate patient deaths and the assault on doctors were separate incidents, with the accused in the attack case already in custody. (IANS)

