AAPSU warns of strong response over threats to SIR teams in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on Thursday warned of a strong response to any threat or intimidation of its executive members and leaders engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bordumsa-Diyun area of Changlang district.

AAPSU president Meje Taku said the union's members and volunteers involved in the SIR exercise were working in the interest of the state and its indigenous people and cautioned against any attempt to threaten or harm them.

"If a single hair on their head is touched, if anything untoward happens to them, AAPSU will not tolerate it, and we will respond in a manner that leaves no doubt about our resolve," Taku said in a statement.

The warning comes amid a controversy over voter enrolment in Bordumsa-Diyun, where AAPSU has alleged the inclusion of illegal, bogus and non-genuine names in the electoral rolls, including suspected entries involving Chakma-Hajong and other refugee populations.

Taku said the union would not allow the identity and interests of Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous people to be compromised.

"Any officer, MLA, or minister found shielding or facilitating such elements will be held answerable to the people of this state, and AAPSU will not remain silent," Taku said.

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