AAPSU’s ‘Taksing Chalo, Bharat Bachao’ March Highlights Border Security Concerns Along China Border

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) on Thursday began a march to the frontier village of Taksing in the Upper Subansiri district, raising concerns over border security and alleged Chinese activities in the area.

The march, held under the banner "Taksing Chalo, Bharat Bachao," is scheduled to conclude on August 15 with the hoisting of the national flag at Taksing on Independence Day.

AAPSU president Meje Taku flagged off the delegation from the union's headquarters at the NEFA Club Building here. General secretary Mato Bui leads the team, according to a statement here.

Taku said the people and youth of Arunachal Pradesh would not accept any attempt to undermine India's territorial integrity and asserted that the state would remain an integral part of India.

He also condemned the repeated alleged incursions by Chinese forces and called for stronger security and infrastructure along the frontier.

"Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will forever remain an integral and unalienable part of India," Taku said, adding that the people of the state would continue to stand with the armed forces and border communities.

The AAPSU president said the concerns raised by residents of remote frontier villages required urgent attention from both the central and state governments. He stressed that improving security, connectivity and basic infrastructure in border areas should remain a national priority.

"Our borders are not just lines on a map; they are our collective responsibility," Taku said, adding that frontier residents were playing a key role in safeguarding the country's territorial integrity.

The union has directed its federal units, community-based organisations, student bodies and citizens, particularly those in Upper Subansiri, to extend cooperation and participate in the programme.

During the visit, the AAPSU delegation will hold interactions with village leaders, youth groups and community organisations to understand their concerns and document issues faced by people living in the remote border region.

The union said it would prepare a ground-assessment report based on the visit and submit it to the Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government, seeking stronger security arrangements and faster implementation of development projects in the frontier villages.

Local residents have raised concerns about the alleged movement and activities of Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel in the Taksing area, prompting the march.

Also Read: Centre’s Survey Estimates 635 Gangetic River Dolphins in Assam