ABKYW moves CM Pema Khandu to provide life insurance to ASHA workers

ITANAGAR: The Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu appealing to provide life insurance for ASHA workers deployed for COVID duties, installation of Instrument Landing System (ILS) in Pasighat Airport and creation of Traffic warden Post. Joluk Minung, president of ABKYW told the reporters that the ASHA workers are being extensively used during this COVID pandemic as frontline workers with monthly compensation of Rs 2,000.

"Despite active participation in containing the COVID spread, the workers have not been recognized by the State government. Therefore, we appeal to the State government to at least provide Life Insurance, with certificates and awards for recognition," he said.

