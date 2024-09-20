Activists urge review of Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower policy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A group of nature lovers, environmentalists, social activists, and human rights defenders has urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to review the state's Hydropower Policy 2008.

Writing to chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, the group asked the state government to promote community-based renewable energy alternatives and decentralized power grids, which will benefit the interests of not just the local communities but also the state government. Voicing against rampant construction of dams in the state, North East Human Rights chairperson Ebo Milli said that they are not anti-development or anti-government.

Appealing to the state government to review the policy, the group cited the dangers posed by Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF), as flagged by the National Disaster Management Authority.

The group, in a letter to the chief minister earlier, had highlighted the dangers posed by GLOF.

Milli, who is an advocate at Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench, accused the dam developers of funding a team for glacial lake studies in the Dibang Valley district.

"We doubt the accuracy of their results, as these dam developers have been notoriously known for manipulating the data," he said.

The group also highlighted incomplete and inaccurate surveys for the Etalin hydroelectric project.

In 2017, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) was tasked with preparing a report on the impact of the Etalin hydroelectric project (HEP) on the biodiversity of Dibang Valley, it said.

It claimed that a peer review, 'The Devil is in the Detail' by 29 scientists, remarked that the WII report contained 'incomplete' and 'inaccurate' data, leading to an erroneous and inadequate assessment of the proposed HEP's impact on biodiversity.

Despite clear directives to conduct a multi-seasonal student, WII spent only four months surveying a limited number of sites, it alleged.

The group also voiced its concern over the coming of several dams over the Dibang River and the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project over the Siang River.

"The rampant dam construction in Dibang and imposing forceful PFR studies at Upper Siang is deeply concerning given the manner in which people's voices and objections to the dams have been suppressed in the past," it said.

Drawing the attention of the chief minister of an order issued by Siang deputy commissioner P N Thungon on August 30 this year, wherein a stern warning was issued to gaon buras, panchayat leaders, and government officials directing them to refrain from participating in any meetings that are "anti-government and anti-development in nature, it accused the official of blatant abuse of power by openly issuing a warning.

"Since when did concern for one's ancestral land, home, and environment become anti-government or anti-development?' was the question.

Reiterating its strong opposition to the notification issued by the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) for the survey or PFR of Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, it said all the project affected families (PAFs) and the people at stake who oppose the mega dams are not anti-development or anti-government.

Free, prior, and informed consent must be taken, it said while citing the directives of the Gauhati High Court in the PIL filed by Karunath Pazing & 7 others vs. the State of Arunachal Pradesh & 25 others. The safety of the indigenous can only be taken once the FPIC is taken.

"It is concerning, to say the least, that the public mandate opposing the proposed Siang dam is constantly violated," the group said, adding that the people have been opposing the proposed Saing dams for over 40 years.

The group demanded the state government reconsider the current approach to dam construction in the state and ensure that the voices of the indigenous people and environmental concerns are heard and respected.

On the land compensation issue, it said the status of land ownership is objectionable after the acquisition of the land from indigenous land owners. How is it guaranteed that the land acquired may be returned to the original owners?

Our ancestral lands cannot be subject to compensation, it added.

Arunachal Pradesh has hydroelectric potential with an estimated installed capacity of more than 58,000 MW.

