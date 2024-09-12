Arunachal to witness commissioning of 12,500 MW hydropower units in 2 years: Dy CM

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed that hydropower projects with an installed capacity of 12,500 MW are set to commence in the state in the next two years.

The projects will be taken up by CPSUs including NHPC, NEEPCO, THDC, and SJVN, the deputy chief minister informed during the Solung festival celebrations at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday, an official communiqué informed on Wednesday. As many as 5 projects will commence next year, while 3 projects each will be taken up in 2026 and 2027, Mein said. “It will meet the power needs of the state as well as the nation and will also foster rapid economic development in the state,” the deputy chief minister said and added that large dams would also bring multiple benefits to the state as they are all multipurpose projects.

We will not only harness power from the projects but will also moderate floods downstream by regulating the water flow of the rivers and will also harness the water for irrigation purposes and fisheries, besides boosting tourism in the state and employment generation,” he said.

Highlighting the economic benefits for the state from the projects, Mein informed that the state would generate income to the tune of Rs 1,836 crore annually as equity shares from the projects, besides revenue from 12 percent free power and 1 percent for local area development. He said the revenue accrued from the hydropower projects in the state will benefit the young generations.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the government, in addition to large hydropower projects, is committed to developing small hydro projects like micro and mini hydroelectric projects in border villages of the state.

“It will benefit the remote villages, defence personnel, and military set up stationed in far-flung and remote areas,” he said.

Mein also highlighted the state government’s initiatives to boost economic activities, including advancements in the tourism sector through the construction of the 218-kilometre Assam-Arunachal railway line project passing through the sacred pilgrimage site of Parsuram Kund.

