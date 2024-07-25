‘Acute shortage of administrative officers in Arunachal Pradesh’

Our Corresponddent

ITANAGAR: Admitting shortage of administrative officers in various districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday informed that since 2022, recruitment of APCS (Entry Grade) officers could not take place following the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam.

Responding to a question from senior BJP member Wanglin Lowangdong in the assembly during question hour, Khandu said that as the Commission had been re-constituted and its chairman and members were appointed, the recruitment process would be completed soon.

The Chief Minister added that transfer and posting of all grades of APCS officers including lateral entry grade, is under consideration and the government will look towards filling the sanctioned posts rationally.

“Out of 236, the total sanctioned strength of entry grade officers in the state, at present there are only 130 such officers with a deficit of 106 officers in the rank of circle officers (COs). There is no fresh recruitment and lateral entry of officers in the past two years due to the APPSC fiasco. With the start of the recruitment process, the government will fill up the vacancies accordingly,” Khandu said.

Responding to a supplementary from the member, the Chief Minister informed that out of total 17 sanctioned posts of administrative officers in Tirap district, there are only eight officers present in the district including, the deputy commissioner, one additional deputy commissioner, one extra assistant commissioner and five circle officers.

