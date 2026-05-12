Administrative Reforms Commission reviews governance, service delivery in U-Siang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Member of the Arunachal Administrative Reforms Commission, Hento Karga, visited Yingkiong in Upper Siang district on Monday and convened a meeting to deliberate on administrative reforms and measures aimed at improving governance, transparency and public service delivery in the district.

Addressing officials, panchayat leaders and stakeholders, Karga said the state government has constituted a three-member Administrative Reforms Commission to bring tangible transformation and modernise the existing governance system.

He observed that despite rapid technological advancements, the state continues to face challenges in administrative efficiency and delivery of public services.

Emphasising the need for a responsive and accountable administration, he urged government employees to introspect and rededicate themselves to public service.

Timely, transparent and efficient delivery of services, he said, is crucial for ensuring peace, progress and overall development of both the district and the state.

Karga also observed that Arunachal Pradesh remains largely a consuming state and stressed the need to contribute more effectively towards nation-building through improved productivity, work culture and governance.

Stating that government employees in the state are among the best paid, he called on them to uphold higher standards of sincerity, efficiency and accountability in discharging their duties. He also urged teachers to remain committed to quality education and their role in shaping society.

Advocating systemic reforms, Karga said every department should have proper recruitment rules and service regulations to ensure professionalism, transparency and accountability in public administration.

He further stressed the need to reform outdated systems to make governance more citizen-centric and result-oriented.

Upper Siang deputy commissioner Talo Jerang, who welcomed the Commission member, highlighted the objectives of the meeting and urged all stakeholders to provide constructive suggestions on administrative reforms.

He also submitted the district's recommendations to the Commission.

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