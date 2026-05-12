Solar Microgrids Light Up Remote Tripura, Bringing Power and Clean Water to Hill Villages

AGARTALA: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Sunday said the state government, in collaboration with Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency, is expanding solar microgrid projects to provide electricity and clean drinking water in remote hilly areas where conventional power supply is not possible due to difficult terrain and lack of infrastructure.

The minister made the announcement while inaugurating a solar microgrid project and a community-based solar purified drinking water plant at Khabaksa Kami village under Teliamura in Tripura's Khowai district. He said 42 families living in the village had long suffered from severe electricity shortages because extending electric poles and transmission lines to the area was technically challenging.

Nath said the government is addressing such problems through solar-powered microgrids and installing solar street lights under the PM-DevINE scheme to improve safety and connectivity after sunset. Each family in the village is being provided with three lights and mobile charging facilities. Along with Khabaksa Kami Para, solar microgrids have already been introduced in 347 remote habitations across the state with TREDA's support. According to the minister, the initiative has benefited 11,933 families across Tripura so far.

He added that the government is also establishing community-based solar-powered purified drinking water plants to ensure access to safe drinking water in isolated villages. Out of a target of 80 such units, 37 projects have been completed and work on another 38 is underway.

Highlighting the broader impact of the initiative, Nath said solar electricity is transforming life in remote villages by improving education, communication, livelihoods and overall living conditions. Students can now study at night under electric lights instead of kerosene lamps, while mobile charging and television access are helping residents stay connected with current information and social developments.

The minister also said that traditional bamboo craft, weaving and small businesses can continue after dark, increasing income opportunities and strengthening the rural economy. He further announced plans to distribute fruit-bearing saplings such as mango, jackfruit and lemon to help villagers become more self-reliant and improve their economic condition. (IANS)

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