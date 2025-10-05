Advance tax devolution boosts Arunachal’s development push: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has hailed the central government’s decision to release Rs 1,785 crore as the state’s advance share of tax devolution, calling it a timely and significant boost for ongoing development and welfare initiatives in the state.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Mein said the advance allocation comes as a much-needed financial relief ahead of the festive season, ensuring uninterrupted progress of various welfare and infrastructure projects.

“This timely support will further accelerate our welfare measures and development initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh. I extend my deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and special thanks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji for facilitating this crucial support,” Mein said in a statement here.

According to officials, the advance release is expected to strengthen the state’s financial position, improve cash flow to the exchequer, and help sustain momentum in key flagship programmes, social sector projects, and infrastructure development across Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Mama Natung stresses accountability, cultural pride in Arunachal’s growth

Also Watch: