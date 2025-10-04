Mama Natung stresses accountability, cultural pride in Arunachal’s growth

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Friday urged government officials and youth in Tawang, to work with sincerity and dedication to realise the vision of Mission Viksit Arunachal 2047, while stressing the importance of preserving traditions, culture, and values alongside developmental progress.

Chairing a review meeting with heads of offices and legislators of the border district, Natung said he was satisfied with the progress of projects but reminded officers of their duty to serve people with accountability.

“We must go beyond files and targets, our work should reflect sincerity and commitment towards building a strong Arunachal for future generations,” Natung, who is the guardian minister of the district, said.

Tawang deputy commissioner Namgyal Angmo, presented a detailed account of departmental activities and flagged implementation challenges, while local MLA Namgey Tsering acknowledged progress despite the district’s short working season, but pressed for winter allowances for government employees and early filling of vacancies arising from transfers and retirements.

Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu raised concerns over Atma Nirbhar schemes, calling for interest-free options, quality procurement of fruit plants, and greater transparency in tendering processes, an official comminique informed here.

She also sought climate-specific agriculture support, like polyhouses and vegetable seeds, and highlighted the urgent need for science teachers at Lungla Higher Secondary School, which was forced to shut its science stream this year due to staff shortage.

Responding to the issues, the minister assured that concerns raised by the MLAs would be taken up with the state government and relevant ministries.

He stressed that governance must be people-centric, adding that a motivated bureaucracy and active legislators were key to transforming border districts like Tawang.

Earlier in the day, Natung inaugurated a three-day conference, jointly organised by the Monpa Youth Educational Conference and the International Tibetan College Students Association.

Conveying greetings on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, he underlined the need for youth to remain grounded in their roots while embracing modern knowledge.

“India once led the world with great universities like Nalanda and Taxila. Youth must draw inspiration from this heritage, preserve our dialects and Buddhist culture, and take pride in the Himalayan identity,” Natung said.

He urged participants to share recommendations from the conference with the government through their MLAs so that policy could reflect the aspirations of the younger generation.

The inaugural session witnessed the presence of MLAs Namgey Tsering and Tsering Lhamu, zila parishad chairperson Leki Gombu, monks, nuns, students, among others.

